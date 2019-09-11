Boeing Co (BA) Stock Declined While Btc Capital Management Has Increased Position; Wfc (WFC) Holder Davenport & Company Increased Position by $1.15 Million

Btc Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 21.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc bought 2,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 16,460 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28 million, up from 13,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.34B market cap company. The stock increased 3.64% or $13.45 during the last trading session, reaching $382.94. About 8.31M shares traded or 87.61% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 22/03/2018 – BOEING IS NOT APPEALING CASE AGAINST BOMBARDIER AT U.S. TRADE COURT – SPOKESMAN; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Ethiopian Airlines on the up with more deals & jets; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY HAS AWARDED BOEING A FIVE-YEAR $427 MLN SOLE-SOURCE CONTRACT; 03/04/2018 – India’s Jet Airways agrees to buy 75 Boeing 737 MAX jets worth $8.8 bln; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops more than 250 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 06/04/2018 – US secondary loan prices weaken amid tariff threats; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Orders at 30 in Feb., Up From Jan. (Table); 14/03/2018 – Boeing’s decline comes after a report said President Donald Trump wishes to slap $60 billion of tariffs on Chinese goods; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS

Davenport & Company Llc increased its stake in Wfc (WFC) by 13.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc bought 23,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 202,018 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.76 million, up from 178,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Wfc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $48.85. About 18.48 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Shareholders Elect Directors; Vote on Proposals at 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Risk Management Changes Follow Recent Fed Enforcement Action; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS THE CONDITIONS IN STEEL WERE ADVERSE TO U.S. INDUSTRY; SAYS EVEN U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP CAN BE RIGHT ON SOME THINGS; 05/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Selects Blackhawk Network to Expand Its Go Far Rewards Portfolio; 10/04/2018 – SOFTBANK CONTROL ISSUE W/ TMUS LIKELY STILL EXISTS: WELLS FARGO; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 14/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING OC.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM – TRADER; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo’s fake account customers to get ‘imperfect’ closure – Bloomberg; 12/04/2018 – Teacher’s Union Gives Wells Fargo An Ultimatum On Guns — MarketWatch

Davenport & Company Llc, which manages about $7.13B and $8.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyv (NYSE:LYV) by 179,843 shares to 902,604 shares, valued at $57.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mrk (NYSE:MRK) by 7,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.85M shares, and cut its stake in Gwr (NYSE:GWR).

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $626.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 5,002 shares to 62,048 shares, valued at $17.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 5,683 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,562 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

