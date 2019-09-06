Boeing Co (BA) Stake Upped by Cornerstone Advisors Inc; As Entravision Comm Cl A (EVC) Shares Rose, Teton Advisors Has Trimmed Stake by $1.20 Million

Teton Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Entravision Comm Corp Cl A (EVC) by 49.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc sold 401,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.85% . The institutional investor held 416,470 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, down from 817,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Entravision Comm Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $264.25M market cap company. The stock increased 4.01% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.11. About 82,059 shares traded. Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) has declined 26.74% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.74% the S&P500. Some Historical EVC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Entravision Communications Corporat, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EVC); 14/03/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORP – QTRLY NET REVENUE $73.5 MLN VS $70.3 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Entravision 4Q EPS 14c; 23/04/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation Announces Affiliation Partnership for KMCC-TV Las Vegas with Azteca America; 14/03/2018 – ENTRAVISION 4Q EPS 14C, EST. 1.0C (2 EST.); 14/03/2018 – ENTRAVISION 4Q REV. $73.5M; 16/03/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS HELPS AMPLIFY JARRITOS® “DESTAPA TU; 08/05/2018 – Entravision 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 14/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Viasat, Cloud Peak Energy, Steven Madden, Entravision Communications, Hawaiian Elec

Cornerstone Advisors Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 30.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc bought 958 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,094 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, up from 3,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $4.32 during the last trading session, reaching $364.62. About 1.87M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/04/2018 – BOEING WORKING W/ROLLS TO GET SCHEDULE BACK ON TRACK; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – REFLECTING STRENGTH OF CARGO MARKET, NOW PLAN TO INCREASE PRODUCTION RATE ON 767 PROGRAM FROM 2.5 TO 3 PER MONTH BEGINNING IN 2020; 15/03/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 240 Points and It’s Not Just Boeing — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: Boeing Announces Order for 50 737s; Airbus Shuts Down Revamp of A320; 10/05/2018 – SPACEX POSTPONES FLORIDA LAUNCH OF FIRST COMMERCIAL FLIGHT OF UPDATED FALCON 9 ROCKET FOR AT LEAST 24 HOURS, DUE TO TECHNICAL GLITCH -LIVE WEBCAST; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CITES STRONG CARGO MARKET FOR 767 PRODUCTION BOOST; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Pentagon cited Boeing over quality concerns going back years- Bloomberg; 02/05/2018 – BOEING SEES GOVT ROLE AS CRITICAL TO HUMAN SPACE EXPLORATION; 22/03/2018 – ANA 9202.T SAYS TO BUY TWO BOEING 777F AIRCRAFT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold EVC shares while 34 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 49.48 million shares or 0.19% less from 49.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Ltd holds 1.48M shares. Impact Ltd Liability Corporation reported 503,357 shares. Teton reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC). Morgan Stanley reported 22,502 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) for 360,782 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp has 92,972 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd reported 48,464 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 85,653 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 3,071 are held by Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc. Rbf Capital Llc reported 561,271 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC). United Automobile Association accumulated 177,874 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) for 189,419 shares. The Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0% in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC). Royal Bankshares Of Canada accumulated 26,362 shares.

Analysts await Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 150.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.02 per share. EVC’s profit will be $4.25M for 15.55 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Entravision Communications Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ducommun Inc Del Com (NYSE:DCO) by 20,435 shares to 187,335 shares, valued at $8.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc Com (NASDAQ:SASR) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc Com (NYSE:ETH).

