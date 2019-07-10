Boeing Co (BA) Stake Raised by Maple Capital Management Inc; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Rose, Chase Investment Counsel Raised Holding

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 12.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 2,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,396 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.40 million, up from 17,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $353.09. About 4.27 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 16/03/2018 – Boeing: Elected David Calhoun to Role of Lead Director; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES ITS SPACECRAFT TRANSPORTING ASTRONAUTS TO ISS FIRST; 23/04/2018 – BA NOW USING OTHER JETS IN FLEET TO COVER FOR ROLLS DISRUPTIONS; 25/04/2018 – Boeing plans to build 767s faster as air freight market rebounds; 13/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS IN DISCUSSION WITH BOEING ON 757/767 REPLACEMENT; 12/04/2018 – Norway’s Wideroe says may increase Embraer jet order; 25/04/2018 – Dow futures erase earlier losses after blowout earnings from Boeing; 01/05/2018 – Deal Positions Boeing to Compete and Win in $2.6 Trillion, 10-Year Services Market; 12/04/2018 – Airgas Recognized by Boeing with “Supplier of the Year” Award; 14/03/2018 – Boeing’s decline comes after a report said President Donald Trump wishes to slap $60 billion of tariffs on Chinese goods

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 961.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 54,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,656 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, up from 5,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $56.34. About 19.56 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25M and $425.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 5,022 shares to 3,990 shares, valued at $563,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 70,878 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 306,550 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. 12,637 shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G, worth $5.03 million. 19,500 shares valued at $7.83 million were sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of stock.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50M and $194.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 7,660 shares to 26,728 shares, valued at $3.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merit Med Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 5,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,180 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

