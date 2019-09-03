Boeing Co (BA) Stake Maintained by Usca Ria Llc; Cabot-Wellington Has Decreased Its Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Holding by $1.69 Million

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 27.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 2,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 11,147 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25 million, up from 8,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $12.59 during the last trading session, reaching $351.5. About 2.29 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – BOEING EXPECTS TO MAKE LAUNCH DECISION ON NEW JET OVER NEXT YR; 05/03/2018 – Boeing exec rules out reviving 767 passenger jet; 09/03/2018 – Turkish Airlines Says Deal With Airbus, Boeing Each Include 25 Firm Orders 5 Options; 07/03/2018 – Boeing lures Hawaiian Airlines from Airbus with a new jet order; 16/03/2018 – BA BOARD OKS WAIVER FOR DUBERSTEIN TO RUN FOR BOARD RE-ELECTION; 08/05/2018 – Iran sanctions to snap back after 90- and 180-day wind down periods -U.S. Treasury; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft with ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Data Printer; 25/04/2018 – BOEING BOOKED FINAL C-17 CARGO JET SALE TO INDIA IN 1Q; 02/05/2018 – BOEING: SPACE LAUNCH SYSTEM WILL GET HUMANS TO MARS; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Airbus finance chief is latest to join departures lounge

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by 16.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 120,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 632,701 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.42M, down from 753,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.09. About 1.46M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF; 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COG); 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $123.14M for 14.24 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Weekly CEO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Cabot Oil & Gas Stock Is Slumping Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Constitution Pipeline wins new life after FERC vote – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $622,550 activity. DELANEY PETER B also bought $173,524 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) on Tuesday, July 30. 20,000 shares were bought by DINGES DAN O, worth $326,723 on Friday, August 16.

