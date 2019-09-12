Boeing Co (BA) Stake Maintained by Comerica Bank; As Mastercard Class A (MA) Market Valuation Rose, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Has Boosted Position by $602,976

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (MA) by 233.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc bought 2,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 3,264 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $863,000, up from 980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $269.95. About 6.28M shares traded or 85.43% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 26/04/2018 – IFC, MA TO EXPAND PACT TO FOCUS ON EMERGING MARKET INCLUSION; 17/05/2018 – Mastercard Class A Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 25/03/2018 – Move Over, Mastercard. Upstarts Gain in Hot India Payments Space; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD TESTING BLOCKCHAIN SETTLEMENT FOR THREE BANKS: CFO

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank bought 5,017 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 137,177 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.69M, up from 132,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.48B market cap company. The stock increased 3.64% or $13.45 during the last trading session, reaching $382.94. About 8.41M shares traded or 85.96% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/05/2018 – BOEING – MOA WILL ENABLE CO TO USE ASSEMBRIX SOFTWARE TO MANAGE & PROTECT IP SHARED WITH VENDORS DURING DESIGN AND MANUFACTURING; 25/04/2018 – Airbus confirms plans to raise A320 output to 63 a month; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS IN TOUCH WITH GE, BOEING ON THE ACCIDENT; 26/03/2018 – Boeing bets on Australian satellite company working to connect ‘hundreds of millions’ of IoT devices; 10/04/2018 – Edge Malaysia: Malaysia Airlines launches widebody tender process, could oust Boeing 787 deal –; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER EXECUTIVE SAYS CO IS CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OPPORTUNITY FOR SUPER TUCANO SALES TO U.S. AIR FORCE; 30/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N -INVESTMENT VALUE TO REACH $450 MLN IN FACILITIES AND EQUIPMENT INSIDE KINGDOM; 04/04/2018 – Boeing says India’s Jet Airways signs firm order for 75 737 MAX jets; 06/04/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: Boeing announces American Airlines order for Dreamliners – then takes it back; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: 25% OF 2017 JET DELIVERIES PAID FOR IN CASH

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Covington Capital Mngmt has invested 1.36% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Argi Invest Ltd Liability Corporation has 2,946 shares. The Wisconsin-based Convergence Invest Partners Limited Liability has invested 1.28% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Alpha Cubed Ltd Co has 7,221 shares. Sky Inv Group Ltd Llc owns 942 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Citigroup invested in 543,388 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Lawson Kroeker Management Incorporated Ne has 4.54% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 37,110 shares. Glenview Bank Trust Dept reported 2,948 shares. Choate Investment Advsrs holds 4,199 shares. First Bank holds 0.91% or 36,507 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank has 16,351 shares. Capital Advsr Ltd invested in 0.06% or 610 shares. Mai Management owns 58,441 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Com accumulated 0.51% or 235,419 shares. Moreover, Berkshire Asset Mngmt Lc Pa has 0.02% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 653 shares.

Comerica Bank, which manages about $12.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 76,431 shares to 131,051 shares, valued at $3.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dbx Etf Tr Eafe Currency (DBEF) by 69,306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08 million shares, and cut its stake in New York Times Co Class A (NYSE:NYT).

