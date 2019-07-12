Boeing Co (BA) Stake Maintained by Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc; Realpage (RP) Holder D-E Shaw & Company Lowered Its Holding as Stock Value Rose

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 153.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc bought 2,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,874 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, up from 1,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $6.7 during the last trading session, reaching $359. About 4.88 million shares traded or 7.43% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – Dow drops more than 150 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 15/05/2018 – Impala Adds Boeing, Exits Deere, Cuts Harley-Davidson: 13F; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: EXTREMELY IMPORTANT TO GET EX-IM BANK OPERATING AGAIN; 27/04/2018 – No read-across to Airbus from Rolls engine problems on Boeing 787s -Airbus CFO; 16/03/2018 – Dow Struggles to Take Flight Without Boeing; 26/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-Arms maker Diehl calls for harmonised export rules in Europe; 27/03/2018 – Adient and Boeing to showcase their collaboration in aircraft seating at Aircraft lnteriors Expo; 17/04/2018 – ANNOUNCEMENT OF TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S NEW WEAPONS EXPORT POLICY SCHEDULED FOR THURSDAY – INDUSTRY; 23/03/2018 – BOEING EXPECTED TO WIN ORDER FOR 787 FROM AMERICAN AIRLINES, BEATING AIRBUS A330NEO; 30/05/2018 – Boeing at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 44.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc sold 19,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 25,042 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52M, down from 44,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $64.65. About 783,874 shares traded or 15.02% up from the average. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 1.95% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE TO BUY CLICKPAY; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 21/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wright Invsts Service holds 2.55% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 16,544 shares. Waddell & Reed Financial accumulated 1.01 million shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Com holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 26,486 shares. Pitcairn invested in 0.27% or 6,504 shares. Cim Inv Mangement, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,873 shares. Moreover, Dumont & Blake Limited Liability Company has 0.62% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,841 shares. Duff And Phelps Mngmt accumulated 5,690 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca has 1.25 million shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 705 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Icon Advisers invested in 0.3% or 7,800 shares. Riggs Asset Managment reported 22,832 shares. Pinnacle Ptnrs owns 0.21% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 6,820 shares. 2,358 were accumulated by Caprock Gp. Fcg Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,019 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement invested in 0.85% or 22,972 shares.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82M and $493.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11,566 shares to 5,376 shares, valued at $307,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 2,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,125 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. On Monday, February 4 the insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million. Another trade for 8,500 shares valued at $3.49 million was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. $7.83 million worth of stock was sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. Shares for $1.20 million were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Management invested in 0.01% or 6,109 shares. First Trust Lp has invested 0.04% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 314,241 shares. Globeflex Lp reported 3,614 shares. Prudential Inc holds 4,328 shares. Comerica National Bank invested 0.02% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Synovus Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Company, Maryland-based fund reported 3,328 shares. Atwood And Palmer holds 150 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 1,107 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Co owns 193,103 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Monarch Partners Asset Limited Liability Company invested 0.27% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Paloma Partners Mgmt Com stated it has 17,045 shares. 854,444 were accumulated by Echo Street Cap Mgmt Ltd Co. Metropolitan Life Ins holds 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 682 shares.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36 billion and $77.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bunge Limited (Put) (NYSE:BG) by 36,100 shares to 46,100 shares, valued at $2.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intrepid Potash Inc (NYSE:IPI) by 302,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 371,384 shares, and has risen its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $66.35 million activity. WINN STEPHEN T had sold 150,000 shares worth $7.99M.