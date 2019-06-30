Boeing Co (BA) Stake Increased by Fishman Jay A Ltd; Waters Parkerson & Company Upped Its Stake in 3M Co Com (MMM) by $3.89 Million as Stock Price Declined

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in 3M Co Com (MMM) by 46.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 18,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 59,157 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.29 million, up from 40,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in 3M Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $173.34. About 3.60 million shares traded or 10.15% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 15/05/2018 – 3M Co Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 05/03/2018 – 3M names operating chief Michael Roman as next CEO; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION; 30/04/2018 – 3M: FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR SYSTEM PROVIDING; 24/04/2018 – 3M Trims High-End of Guidance Range — Earnings Review; 21/05/2018 – 3M SEES SOLID ECONOMY TO AID COMPANY: COO MIKE ROMAN; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO SAYS EXPECTS FY 2018 GROSS SHARE REPURCHASES WILL BE IN THE RANGE OF $3.0 BLN TO $5.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – 3M to Support United Nations Road Safety Initiative

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd bought 2,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,900 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.03B, up from 47,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $364.01. About 4.74M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 27/04/2018 – Airbus keeps plane pricing secrets just a little longer; 30/04/2018 – BOEING, UZBEKISTAN AIRWAYS DEAL VALUED $239M CURRENT LIST PRICE; 25/03/2018 – Boeing Delivers World’s First 787-10 Dreamliner to Singapore Airlines; 03/04/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOW-ON CONTRACT COVERS FULL SYSTEM LOGISTICS, ENGINEERING SUPPORT, SUPPLY CHAIN, DATA ANALYTICS AND TRAINING SERVICES; 07/05/2018 – ETHIOPIAN AIRLINES PLANS TO ORDER 13 BOEING 787 JETS AND SIX AIRBUS A350 PLANES -CEO; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to buy aerospace parts maker KLX for about $3.2 billion in cash; 18/05/2018 – U.S., China talks focus on cutting trade deficit, China denies $200 bln target; 25/04/2018 – Eurofighter urges U.S. not use nuclear certification to “leverage” German jets bid; 07/03/2018 – BOEING SHOWCASED ENTIRE AIRCRAFT FAMILY TO VISTARA: KESKAR; 09/05/2018 – Flight delay Boeing and Airbus aircraft sales hit by US decision

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38 million and $535.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 1,700 shares to 117,991 shares, valued at $6.34B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,800 shares, and cut its stake in The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. Another trade for 8,500 shares valued at $3.49M was made by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83 million. COLBERT THEODORE III had sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. 2,916 shares valued at $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. On Monday, February 4 the insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.52% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 114,322 shares. North Star Investment Mgmt owns 7,947 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Maryland-based Lafayette Invs Inc has invested 0.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Boston Rech Mgmt stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). King Wealth reported 2.4% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Btr Capital Mgmt Incorporated has 0.26% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,528 shares. Hamel Associates Inc reported 9,500 shares or 1.63% of all its holdings. Castleark Llc holds 84,027 shares. The California-based Los Angeles Management & Equity has invested 0.64% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Oak Ridge Invests Lc has invested 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Renaissance Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 230,200 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.96% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Atlas Browninc holds 0.52% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,925 shares. Dsam Partners (London) Ltd accumulated 50,919 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt holds 38,900 shares.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) by 5,071 shares to 297,799 shares, valued at $26.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 59,101 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 323,268 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Interocean Capital Lc accumulated 109,894 shares or 2.13% of the stock. Provident Invest Management Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership reported 147,473 shares. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership accumulated 19,830 shares. Bangor Natl Bank invested in 1,836 shares. Hartwell J M Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,332 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 2,056 shares. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv owns 3,810 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Canandaigua Bancshares & Tru holds 24,173 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Triangle Wealth Management invested in 0.6% or 5,516 shares. Mcdaniel Terry & Communication reported 4.03% stake. Northeast Financial Consultants holds 0.05% or 2,152 shares. Bp Public Ltd Company stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Wellington Shields Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 0.37% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Zacks Inv Mgmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. $1.77M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Vale Michael G.. On Thursday, February 7 Lindekugel Jon T sold $1.19 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 5,940 shares. Vrohidis Ippocratis sold $1.63 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. The insider Bauman James L sold $3.22 million. $1.87M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Keel Paul A. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $176,260 was bought by PAGE GREGORY R.