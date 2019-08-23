Boeing Co (BA) Stake Held by Maple Capital Management Inc; Force Capital Management Maintains Holding in Autonation (AN)

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 12.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 2,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 19,396 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.40 million, up from 17,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $356.25. About 10.94M shares traded or 153.48% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA LTD 601111.SS – CATALOGUE PRICE OF BOEING B777-300ER AIRCRAFT IS ABOUT US$300 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Boeing: Kenneth Duberstein to Be Nominated for Re-Election as Director; 19/03/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS, REACHED “WIN-WIN AGREEMENTS” WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES & ROCKWELL COLLINS; 25/04/2018 – Boeing profit rises 57 percent; 20/04/2018 – Airline Regulators Call for Emergency Inspections of Boeing 737 Engines; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AERCAP’S BAA3 SENIOR UNSECURED RATING, UPGRADES JUNIOR SUBORDINATED DEBT RATING TO BA1(HYB); 13/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS KNOWS OF “ANTI-AMERICAN” LEGISLATION PROJECT IN RUSSIA, IS STUDYING POSSIBLE INFLUENCE ON BUSINESS IN RUSSIA — IFAX; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING THE AGREEMENTS, BAPAS IS ANTICIPATED TO SUPPORT MORE THAN 70 BOEING AIRCRAFT WITHIN SINGAPORE AIRLINES GROUP; 04/04/2018 – Gulfstream Luxury Jets, Old Boeing 737s in China’s Tariff Sights; 25/04/2018 – Boeing boosts guidance amid higher defence and aviation spending

Force Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 141.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc bought 27,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The hedge fund held 47,207 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 19,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $46.35. About 484,592 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q EPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO Sees Shift Towards Trucks and SUV’s (Video); 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Reports Record First Quarter EPS; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO MIKE JACKSON COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 15/05/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 14th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Matches Profit Expectations, Is A Little Shy On Sales — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO SEES AUTO LENDING WITHOUT `SYSTEMIC RISK’; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Revenue Rose 3%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 50,802 shares. 188,344 are held by First Trust Advsr L P. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 3,174 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset invested 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Nomura Asset Mngmt reported 70,920 shares stake. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated accumulated 99,286 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns has invested 0.03% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Pinnacle Finance Partners Inc stated it has 660 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). North Star Inv Mngmt Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 200 shares. Quantbot Limited Partnership owns 22,992 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Private Mngmt Grp owns 890,152 shares or 1.58% of their US portfolio. 10,334 are owned by Utah Retirement. Highbridge Cap Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 0.03% or 31,213 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board invested 0.01% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $4.64 million activity. On Friday, July 26 the insider JACKSON MICHAEL J sold $3.13 million.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25 million and $425.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 25,344 shares to 3,875 shares, valued at $499,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 112,051 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,050 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).