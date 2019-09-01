Boeing Co (BA) Stake Held by Delta Asset Management Llc; Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Boosted Its Position in Smucker J M Co (SJM) by $776,156

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Smucker J M Co (SJM) by 20.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 6,691 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 39,921 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65 million, up from 33,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Smucker J M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $105.16. About 1.21 million shares traded or 24.81% up from the average. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Estimated Tax Benefit of $200 Million From Deal; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker, Conagra to Terminate Agreement to Acquire Wesson Oil Brand From Conagra; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Determined With Conagra That Not in Best Interest to Expend Resources to Challenge FTC; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: FTC Underestimated Significant Role That Private Label Brands Play in Oils Category; 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc; 19/04/2018 – DJ J M Smucker Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SJM); 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – COMPANY ANTICIPATES ACQUIRED BUSINESS TO CONTRIBUTE NET SALES OF ABOUT $800 MLN IN FIRST FULL YEAR AFTER CLOSING TRANSACTION; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – ARE WORKING WITH J.M. SMUCKER COMPANY TO REVIEW ALL OPTIONS REGARDING PROPOSED SALE OF WESSON OIL BUSINESS; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Acquisition Expands Presence in Fast-Growing Premium Pet Food Category; 05/03/2018 – FTC: Smucker’s Proposed $285M Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Brand Likely ‘Substantially to Lessen Competition’

Delta Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 217.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc bought 1,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,742 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $664,000, up from 548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 3.15 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 16/03/2018 – BA BOARD OKS WAIVER FOR DUBERSTEIN TO RUN FOR BOARD RE-ELECTION; 07/03/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: Jet Airways’ order for 10 Boeing 787 Dreamliners “hasn’t got anywhere,”says Boeing. Jet has yet to; 25/04/2018 – BA: U.S. military Osprey emergency landing; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES WAVE OF BOEING 777, AIRBUS A380 RETIREMENTS FOR 2021-23; 07/03/2018 – Trump tariffs would barely raise Boeing’s prices but could hurt sales; 15/03/2018 – IAG – TRANSACTION INCLUDES CLASS AA AND CLASS A CERTIFICATES WITH UNDERLYING COLLATERAL POOL CONSISTING OF TWO NEW BOEING 787-9 AIRCRAFT; 25/04/2018 – Boeing easily surpasses estimates on earnings per share; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Europe pushes back against U.S. withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal; 25/04/2018 – Boeing lifts guidance on higher defence and aviation spending; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Dubai Aerospace in talks to place huge order for 400 jets

Delta Asset Management Llc, which manages about $659.71 million and $696.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 11,922 shares to 215,751 shares, valued at $5.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 14,583 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 262,800 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Qatar places $500M order with Boeing – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Boeing Stock Has a Chance to Navigate the Turbulence – Investorplace.com” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Dreams Take Flight: The Ugly Truth – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Can Boeing look to the Chipotle crisis? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Former Delta Air Lines Safety Chief Sworn In To Lead FAA – Benzinga” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bryn Mawr Trust owns 5,459 shares. Centre Asset Ltd Liability Com accumulated 16,640 shares or 1.65% of the stock. 550,000 are owned by Senator Inv Grp L P. Sonata Capital Grp Inc Inc Inc invested in 1.3% or 4,569 shares. Piedmont Inv has 78,432 shares. Farmers Tru holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,019 shares. Blue Edge Lc holds 0% or 3,506 shares. Hanson Doremus Invest Mngmt reported 12,799 shares. New York-based Bessemer Secs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Scholtz And Communications Limited, Connecticut-based fund reported 15,372 shares. Regions Fin reported 45,261 shares stake. 2,339 are owned by Budros Ruhlin And Roe. 7,604 are owned by Steinberg Glob Asset Management. Credit Suisse Ag reported 832,756 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Cullen Limited Com reported 80,125 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold SJM shares while 187 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 85.29 million shares or 4.95% less from 89.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Republic invested in 0.73% or 232,000 shares. Haverford Trust has 0.01% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Raymond James And Associate owns 221,935 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Hanson Doremus accumulated 0% or 4 shares. Enterprise Fin Corporation accumulated 242 shares. Silvercrest Asset Gru Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 35,826 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Com invested 0.19% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 264,672 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Element Ltd Com holds 0.25% or 70,868 shares. Greenwich Wealth Ltd reported 10,111 shares. Systematic Fin Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.18% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Sigma Planning owns 4,693 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.04% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Rampart Invest Management Communication Ltd owns 1,889 shares. Wesbanco Bancorp owns 5,399 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

More notable recent The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM), The Stock That Dropped 25% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “J. M. Smucker declares $0.88 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why J.M. Smucker, Mallinckrodt, and Lancaster Colony Slumped Today – Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “4 Days To Buy The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Before The Ex-Dividend Date – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04 billion and $15.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Americold Rlty Tr by 10,926 shares to 59,520 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monster Beverage Crp by 283,114 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 294,717 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Trust (IVV).