Boeing Co (BA) Stake Has Upped by Synovus Financial Corp; Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Boosted Its Position in Marathon Petroleum (MPC) by $2.23 Million

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 15985.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 37,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 37,962 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $55.36. About 8.18M shares traded or 16.16% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 28/05/2018 – KENYA MPC SAYS MARCH CUT YET TO BE FULLY TRANSMITTED TO ECONOMY; 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MAY SWIFTLY MOVE TO DISCUSS RATE CUT: GLAPINSKI; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Marathon Petroleum 1Q Net $37M; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – RESULT OF OFFERING; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS WITH UPSIDE RISKS TO INFLATION AND LACKLUSTRE GROWTH PROSPECTS A WAIT AND WATCHSTRATEGY WITH RESPECT TO EVOLVING RISKS ALONG WITH STATUS QUO IN INTEREST RATES RECOMMENDE…; 26/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282781 – MARATHON PETROLEUM TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 11/04/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER LON SPEAKS IN WARSAW; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Acquisition of Andeavor Unanimously Approved by Both Companies’ Boards, Expected to Close in 2H; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum To Buy Andeavor In $35.6 Billion Deal — MarketWatch

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 14.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp bought 5,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 40,001 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.27M, up from 34,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $6.89 during the last trading session, reaching $334.29. About 6.39 million shares traded or 40.26% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 600 MAJOR SUPPLIERS ON BOEING 737 PROGRAM; 16/03/2018 – BOEING – BOARD HAS ALSO APPROVED A ONE-TIME WAIVER OF ITS DIRECTOR RETIREMENT POLICY IN ORDER TO NOMINATE DUBERSTEIN FOR RE-ELECTION AS A DIRECTOR; 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 10/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S LION AIR GROUP ANNOUNCES PURCHASE OF 50 BOEING 737 MAX 10 JETS FOR $6.24 BLN; 17/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS AWARE OF INCIDENT WITH SOUTHWESTAIR FLIGHT 1380; 26/04/2018 – SIA ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD – SIGNS $484 MLN SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH SILKAIR FOR BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT; 23/03/2018 – Boeing, All Nippon Airways Finalize Order for Two 777 Freighters; 05/05/2018 – UNITED LAUNCH ALLIANCE ROCKET CARRYING NASA’S LATEST ROBOT MARS LANDER BLASTS OFF FROM VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE IN CALIFORNIA; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: Following U.S. Government Lead on Iran; 20/04/2018 – TURKISH AIRLINES MAKES STATEMENT TO BOURSE ON BOEING ORDER

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. $3.49M worth of stock was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of stock. 26,557 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. $7.83M worth of stock was sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 2,916 shares valued at $1.20M was made by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13.

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,724 shares to 370,662 shares, valued at $29.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola European Partners by 7,049 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,010 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Epoch Invest Prns has invested 1.13% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hudson Bay Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.48% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 98,210 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Inc holds 14,341 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Asset Mngmt One Co Limited has invested 0.61% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Loews Corp reported 0% stake. B And T Cap Management Dba Alpha Cap Management holds 4,004 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested 1.53% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Permanens Lp accumulated 50 shares. Kornitzer Ks holds 231,876 shares. Cwm reported 17,642 shares. Wedgewood Partners owns 1,250 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Capstone Inv Advisors Limited Com invested in 0.02% or 5,053 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company has 119,693 shares. Fulton Comml Bank Na invested 0.3% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Segment Wealth Management Llc holds 11,832 shares.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard (VFH) by 17,490 shares to 33,414 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hfe Usa Llc by 86,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 363 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Business Mchn (NYSE:IBM).

