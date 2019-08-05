Boeing Co (BA) Stake Has Lifted by First Manhattan Company; Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Decreased Position in Amazon Com (Call) (AMZN) by $37.20 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (AMZN) by 73.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd sold 20,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 7,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.71M, down from 28,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.96M shares traded or 28.91% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Biswal, Duggal on Amazon’s Hurdles to Entry in India (Video); 03/04/2018 – Amazon’s contract with the Post Office runs out in October and could be a short-term win for Trump; 20/03/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 18/04/2018 – US News: Walmart Dominates Amazon in Household Spending; 09/05/2018 – Sears Holdings is taking its relationship with Amazon one step further by working with the e-commerce giant to deliver and install car tires; 01/05/2018 – Amazon: $2400 Target Driven By The “Other” Line-Item; 14/03/2018 – Amazon-owned Whole Foods, Kroger and Target, meanwhile, are investing in some of the same initiatives; 27/03/2018 – lohud.com: Exclusive: Rochester’s Amazon bid included $700M in local tax breaks; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Said to Offer Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System; 24/05/2018 – Here’s Amazon’s explanation for the Alexa eavesdropping scandal

First Manhattan Company increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 265.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company bought 32,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 44,603 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.01M, up from 12,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $339.56. About 4.68M shares traded or 1.31% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – Boeing Hit by U.S.-China Tariff War in Boost to Airbus Aircraft; 22/03/2018 – BOEING SPOKESMAN DAN CURRAN COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Defense: #Boeing receives a sole-source @USAirForce contract to provide FUZE assemblies for Air Launched Cruise Missiles; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – ADDITIONAL ORDER TAKES RYANAIR’S 737 MAX ORDER TOTAL TO 135 AIRPLANES; 02/05/2018 – SPR `VERY CAPABLE’ OF SUPPORTING BOEING, AIRBUS RATE INCREASES; 15/05/2018 – AIRBUS CALLS FOR NEGOTIATED SETTLEMENT TO WTO AIRCRAFT SUBSIDY ROW; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS “VERY CONCERNED” ABOUT METAL FATIGUE IN ENGINES; 25/04/2018 – BA: U.S. military Osprey emergency landing; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Signs Letter of Intent for Buying 10 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Aircraft; 27/04/2018 – BOEING NEARS DEAL TO BUY $3.7 BLN AEROSPACE PARTS COMPANY KLX – CNBC, CITING DOW JONES

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.70 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 sales for $40.68 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III had sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. 8,500 shares valued at $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. 19,500 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $7.83M were sold by Smith Gregory D. Shares for $1.20 million were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B.

