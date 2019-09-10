Boeing Co. (BA) Stake Has Lifted by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc; Shareholder Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Lifted Intel (INTC) Stake

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co. (BA) by 15.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc bought 6,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 46,010 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.55M, up from 39,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $4.22 during the last trading session, reaching $358.78. About 3.94 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – TODAY’S TMJ4: #BREAKING: A Cubana de Aviacion Boeing 737 crashed on takeoff from Havana’s Jose Marti International Airport on; 07/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS’ 787 ORDER ‘HASN’T GONE ANYWHERE’: BOEING’S KESKAR; 22/03/2018 – Norway plans to buy electric planes, mimicking green car success; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests; 04/04/2018 – BOEING PROVIDES STATEMENT ON PROPOSED TARIFFS; 05/03/2018 – BOEING SEES `797′ HAVING 40% LOWER TRIP COSTS VS COMPETITION; 15/05/2018 – BOEING: ILLEGAL EU AIRBUS SUBSIDIES TOTALLED $22 BILLION; 05/03/2018 – Boeing exec rules out reviving 767 passenger jet; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: Hope to Open China Jet-Finishing Center This Year; 18/04/2018 – FRANCE’S BEA SAYS TO HELP WITH INVESTIGATION INTO ENGINE BLOWOUT ON SOUTHWEST BOEING 737

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 672.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought 40,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 46,343 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 20.75M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – Movellus Closes Funding From Intel Capital for Digital Tool Expansion Technology; 26/04/2018 – INTEL’S JIM KELLER PREVIOUSLY WITH TESLA; 08/05/2018 – Intel Exec Says Companies Need to Better Retain Diverse Talent (Video); 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip switch report; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK ANNOUNCES ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL ON LIQUID COOLING FOR; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q EPS 93c; 15/05/2018 – ON24 Names Ian Halifax Chief Financial Officer as Company Accelerates Growth; 19/03/2018 – Shekhar Gupta: Exclusive: China quietly & cleverly finds a new route to S. Doklam, 7 months after India stopped it, writes; 20/03/2018 – SENATE INTEL CMTE NEWSER ON RUSSIA HACK FINDINGS: LIVE; 27/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intel (INTC) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intel (INTC) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher? – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons Why Intel Stock Remains An Interesting Contrarian Buy – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Intel: Value Investment For Future Data Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intel (INTC) Releases Patches to Fix High-Severity Glitches – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Limited stated it has 5.63 million shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Lc reported 23,281 shares. Icon Advisers accumulated 37,800 shares. Moreover, Intrust Bank Na has 0.57% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Peddock Capital Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 37,650 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Moreover, Raab Moskowitz Asset Limited Liability Company has 1.03% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 41,979 shares. Boys Arnold And owns 80,180 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Beaumont Prns Ltd Com accumulated 19,683 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 0.61% or 1.34M shares. Carlson Cap Limited Partnership reported 776,614 shares. Stanley accumulated 48,744 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Zebra Capital Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 24,678 shares. 217,614 were reported by Parsons Cap Management Inc Ri. Cordasco Network holds 0.35% or 6,499 shares. Moreover, Thompson Rubinstein Investment Mngmt Inc Or has 4.46% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 258,267 shares.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 55,000 shares to 2,468 shares, valued at $409,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 488 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).