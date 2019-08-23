Boeing Co (BA) Stake Has Boosted by First Heartland Consultants Inc; Francisco Partners Management LP Has Trimmed Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) Position by $677,406 as Stock Price Declined

Francisco Partners Management Lp decreased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 60.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp sold 112,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 73,534 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 186,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.05M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.28. About 11,060 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 26/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 1Q NET REV. $106.9M, EST. $106.7M; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL EXPANDS CRYPTOCURRENCY OFFERING WITH LAUNCH OF ETH; 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Loss/Shr 8c; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL EXPANDS CRYPTOCURRENCY OFFERING; 05/04/2018 – GAIN Capital Expands Cryptocurrency Offering with Launch of Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple and Bitcoin Cash; 05/04/2018 – GAIN Cap Expands Cryptocurrency Offering With Launch of Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple and Bitcoin Cash; 12/03/2018 – GAIN Capital Clarifies Impact of U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results; 06/04/2018 – GAIN Capital Announces Monthly Metrics for March 2018; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.5% Position in Gain Capital

First Heartland Consultants Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc bought 1,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,438 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 7,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.28B market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $12.17 during the last trading session, reaching $366.58. About 3.67M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/03/2018 – QANTAS MAY CONVERT MORE BOEING 787 ORDERS THIS YEAR: JOYCE; 27/03/2018 – MTS Business Partner Opens Testing Innovation Center In Brazil To Support Aerospace Industry Growth; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION: TRIPLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA WON’T HAPPEN; 11/03/2018 – Investing.com: Boeing says Israel may opt for Chinooks over Sikorsky choppers; 05/03/2018 – BOEING `DOESN’T SEE’ BRINGING BACK PASSENGER 767 JETS; 08/03/2018 – Flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs; 15/05/2018 – France says will respect WTO decision on Airbus aid; 11/05/2018 – SENIOR OFFICIAL FAKHRIYEH-KASHAN SAYS NO DOWN PAYMENT HAS BEEN MADE TO AIRBUS, BOEING FOR FUTURE DELIVERIES – FARS; 08/03/2018 – Veterans Trading Company, LLC Recognized by The Boeing Company for Superior Supplier Performance March 8, 2018; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ENTIRE ORDER OF NEW 787S WILL BE POWERED WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC’S GENX-1B ENGINES

Analysts await GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 EPS, down 83.33% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.3 per share. GCAP’s profit will be $1.87 million for 21.40 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.58, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold GCAP shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 20.12 million shares or 2.64% less from 20.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 415,384 shares. Arrowstreet Lp owns 395,649 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 2.24 million shares. Mackay Shields Ltd owns 58,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 32,746 were reported by Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company. State Street has invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag owns 34,623 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 29,400 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 635 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Weber Alan W accumulated 1.21 million shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Management Ltd Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 205,870 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc stated it has 73,408 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund LP has invested 0.01% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). First Tru Advsr Lp holds 34,178 shares.

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76 million and $356.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oppenheimer Rev Weightd Etf by 6,511 shares to 6,365 shares, valued at $328,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr (TWOK) by 76,494 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,540 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.