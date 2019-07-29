Boeing Co (BA) Shares Declined While Schnieders Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $305,562; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Centre Asset Management Lowered Its Holding

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 47.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 45,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05 million, down from 96,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 4.89M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic; 22/03/2018 – PROBI HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH CILAG, A MEMBER OF THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON FAMILY OF COMPANIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A PROBIOTIC PRODUCT; 15/05/2018 – Nutriband Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Jeff Patrick as Chief Scientific Officer and to Head of Advisory Board; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on First-Quarter Results; 05/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA ORDERED TO PAY $37 MLN IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC ON MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO

Schnieders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc sold 802 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,103 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, down from 7,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.44 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – Boeing to buy aerospace parts maker KLX for about $3.2 billion in cash; 10/05/2018 – SpaceX halts countdown of first commercial launch of updated Falcon 9 rocket in Florida; 12/04/2018 – MAHINDRA: BOEING TO PARTNER CO., HAL FOR F/A-18 SUPER HORNET; 25/04/2018 – Airbus confirms plans to raise A320 output to 63 a month; 27/04/2018 – Boeing nears deal to buy aerospace parts company KLX; 01/05/2018 – BOEING: DEAL TO SEE ANNUAL COST SAVINGS OF ABOUT $70M BY 2021; 02/05/2018 – BOEING HAS TIME TO MAKE UP GND FOR 1ST FLIGHT TARGET: QATAR AIR; 05/03/2018 – BOEING – WILL FILE LEGAL CHALLENGE RELATED TO IAM PETITION, NLRB WILL DETERMINE IF PETITION WILL PROCEED AS FILED; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine explodes midair on Southwest flight; 15/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS ANY U.S. TARIFFS AGAINST EU ARE LIKELY TO TOTAL BILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN DUTIES PER YEAR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Naples Glob Advisors Limited Co has 2.07% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 4,677 were reported by Fdx Advsrs Incorporated. Independent Invsts Inc holds 32,110 shares. Lee Danner Bass Inc reported 1,865 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 107,861 shares. Stearns Svcs Grp has 0.23% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mai Capital Management stated it has 1.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Calamos Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.53% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Country Tru Bank holds 0.01% or 321 shares. Harvest Ltd holds 2,000 shares. Element Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 12,146 shares. Altfest L J And Inc stated it has 0.31% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Harbour Investment Mgmt Ltd reported 0.57% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 130 were reported by Cordasco Fincl Networks. Insight 2811 owns 2,680 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.79 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G. $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. 26,557 shares valued at $10.50 million were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.31 billion for 16.34 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Centre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $811.26M and $384.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) by 74,420 shares to 269,740 shares, valued at $8.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) by 294,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 905,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

