Boeing Co (BA) Shares Declined While Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP Lowered Its Position; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Price Rose While Synovus Financial Has Increased Its Stake

Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 28.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp sold 985 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,434 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $928,000, down from 3,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $358.97. About 8.93 million shares traded or 106.79% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING & SIAEC CONFIRMED COMPLETION OF DEALS & PROCESSES NECESSARY TO FULLY ENABLE BAPAS JV; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Adds Boeing, Exits Alphabet, Cuts PayPal: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: 777 Production Plans Don’t Hinge on Iran; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS POSSIBLE BOEING DEAL MAY EXCLUDE DEFENSE BUSINESS; 14/03/2018 – GE begins flight trials for GE9X engine after delays; 04/04/2018 – BOEING-WHILE U.S. & CHINA GOVTS OUTLINED POSITIONS THAT COULD DO HARM TO GLOBAL AEROSPACE INDUSTRY, NEITHER HAS YET IMPOSED THESE DRASTIC MEASURES; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Anticipated Annual Cost Savings of About $70 Million by 2021; 05/03/2018 – Boeing exec rules out reviving 767 passenger jet; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FAA orders engine inspections after Southwest explosion; 25/04/2018 – Boeing says sees no threat to 777 output from Iran deal uncertainty

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp bought 10,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 119,908 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.31 million, up from 109,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $133.33. About 4.28 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library – All for $4.99 Pe; 09/04/2018 – Nelson, on the other hand, has a war chest of his own, including support of employees and executives from American Airlines and Disney; 29/05/2018 – The Disney-produced “Solo: A Star Wars Story” delivered a franchise-low $83.3 million in North American ticket sales over three days; 08/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger: Confident deal with Fox will close; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY `MARY POPPINS’ REBOOT STARS MERYL STREEP, DICK VAN DYKE; 25/04/2018 – Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 30/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS NOT DEFENDING COMEDIAN ROSEANNE BARR’S COMMENTS BUT POINTING OUT ALLEGED MEDIA BIAS; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOARD DECIDED IT WAS “IMPERATIVE” THAT BOB IGER REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO THROUGH 2021; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Fincl Ser holds 708 shares. First Merchants Corp reported 0.13% stake. Baltimore holds 0.09% or 1,323 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs And Ca has invested 2.83% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Adell Harriman And Carpenter Incorporated has 0% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 0.46% or 331,508 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.52% or 61,709 shares. Loomis Sayles & Company Limited Partnership owns 9,662 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings owns 36,483 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.46% or 151,450 shares. The Oregon-based Northwest Inv Counselors Lc has invested 0.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Portland Glob Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 4,337 are held by Appleton Prtnrs Ma. Iowa National Bank & Trust holds 0.5% or 2,847 shares. Comerica Comml Bank reported 0.39% stake.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 37.24 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,215 shares to 6,489 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,921 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

