Boeing Co (BA) Shares Declined While Maple Capital Management Has Increased by $1.38 Million Its Holding; Lyon Street Capital Has Cut Its Holding in 8X8 New (EGHT) by $335,472 as Stock Value Rose

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 19.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 3,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 23,181 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.44M, up from 19,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $370.64. About 2.03M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 16/04/2018 – Boeing Business Jets Celebrates Flyaway of First BBJ MAX Airplane; 08/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 25/03/2018 – BOEING DELIVERS WORLD’S FIRST 787-10 DREAMLINER TO SIA; 08/05/2018 – United Airlines in talks to buy wide-body jets; 05/03/2018 – BOEING – WILL FILE LEGAL CHALLENGE RELATED TO IAM PETITION, NLRB WILL DETERMINE IF PETITION WILL PROCEED AS FILED; 25/04/2018 – BOEING STARTS QUARTERLY EARNINGS CALL; 10/04/2018 – Boeing Debuts New Analytics, MRO Capabilities at MRO Americas; 12/04/2018 – BOEING STILL EVALUATING PROPOSED NEW MID-MARKET AIRPLANE; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE BUYS TWO BOEING 777 FREIGHTERS FOR ACMI; 10/04/2018 – BOEING – CO, QATAR AIRWAYS SIGNED A LETTER OF INTENT TO PURCHASE FIVE 777 FREIGHTERS, VALUED AT $1.7 BLN AT LIST PRICES

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in 8X8 Inc New (EGHT) by 36.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 13,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 24,624 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $593,000, down from 38,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in 8X8 Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $20.16. About 685,666 shares traded. 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) has risen 21.76% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EGHT News: 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Loss $13.3M; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c; 16/03/2018 – 8X8 INC EGHT.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 21/05/2018 – 8×8, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – SEES FY 2019 SERVICE REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $333 MILLION TO $338 MILLION, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 19% TO 21% YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3C, EST. $0; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC EGHT.N – EXCLUDING DXI REVENUE, SEES 2019 SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH IN THE RANGE OF 21% TO 22%; 15/05/2018 – 8X8 ACQUIRES MARIANAIQ TO STRENGTHEN Al CAPABILITIES FOR ENTERPRISE COMMUNICATIONS; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – SEES 2019 TOTAL REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $347 MILLION TO $352 MILLION, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 17% TO 19% YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q REV. $79.3M, EST. $76.8M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold EGHT shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 85.05 million shares or 7.08% more from 79.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gam Ag has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Portolan Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 808,167 shares. 97,431 were accumulated by Profund Advsr Limited. Wellington Management Group Limited Liability Partnership reported 1.06M shares stake. Parkside State Bank Trust has 82 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.05% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). California Employees Retirement Sys reported 0% stake. 68 are held by Hanseatic Management Service. Swiss Bank & Trust holds 177,900 shares. Raymond James reported 8,735 shares. Waddell & Reed Inc holds 3.17 million shares. 29,178 are held by Metropolitan Life New York. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 37,729 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorp Ag invested in 124,553 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 96,854 shares.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $172,277 activity.

More notable recent 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “B. Riley downgrades 8×8 on earnings questions – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cloudera: The Gang That Couldn’t Shoot Straight – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of 8×8, Inc. Investors (EGHT) – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: 8×8 (EGHT) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Halfords Partners with 8×8 to Deliver Superior Customer Service – Business Wire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.30 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $-0.29 actual earnings per share reported by 8×8, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% negative EPS growth.

Lyon Street Capital Llc, which manages about $432.26M and $58.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 18,478 shares to 37,025 shares, valued at $3.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dropbox Inc by 12,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,503 shares, and has risen its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE).