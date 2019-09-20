Boeing Co (BA) Shares Declined While Kessler Investment Group Decreased Its Stake by $519,090; Guardian Capital LP Decreased Its Position in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) by $14.78 Million

Guardian Capital Lp decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 8.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp sold 314,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 3.58M shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $171.45 million, down from 3.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $53.92. About 1.42M shares traded or 0.08% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 19/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q Net $857M; 07/03/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 4Q EPS C$0.30; 02/04/2018 – VALUATION COULD BE 11 TIMES BROOKFIELD’S 2015 INVESTMENT; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Unsolicited Takeover Offer From Brookfield; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Will Acquire 25% Strategic Interest in Link Financial Group as Part of Agreement, With Option to Acquire Another 24.9% Interest; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned tower; 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Cash Flow From Operations C$2.57/Share; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Brookfield Residential Properties’ Notes B1; Stable Outlook; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage lntacct

Kessler Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc sold 1,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 6,973 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54 million, down from 8,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $5.19 during the last trading session, reaching $379.25. About 4.26M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/05/2018 – DUBAI AEROSPACE IN TALKS W/ AIRBUS, BOEING FOR JET ORDER: RTRS; 10/04/2018 – QATAR AIRWAYS SAYS SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT WITH BOEING BA.N FOR FIVE 777 FREIGHTERS, VALUED AT $1.7 BILLION AT LIST PRICES – STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Boeing: Agreement Supports Longevity of Prolific Turboshaft Engine Powering Global Ops; 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: United Airlines in talks with Boeing, Airbus to buy wide-body jets; 02/05/2018 – SPR IS RUNNING ABOUT 5 BOEING 737 FRAMES BEHIND SCHEDULE; 25/04/2018 – BOEING, GERMAN AEROSPACE COMPANIES PARTNER FOR BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES ON THE H-47 CHINOOK, A CONTENDER IN STH HEAVY-LIFT HELICOPTER COMPETITION; 11/04/2018 – BOEING INVESTED IN REACTION ENGINES’ $37.3M FUNDING ROUND; 17/04/2018 – SPIRIT COULD ORDER AIRBUS, BOMBARDIER, EMBRAER, BOEING PLANES; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – $3 BLN ORDER, AT CURRENT LIST PRICES, WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED ON BOEING’S ORDERS & DELIVERIES WEBSITE

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,146 shares to 69,703 shares, valued at $11.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 2,928 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,517 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spirit Of America Management has 4,605 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Hanson Doremus Inv Mngmt invested in 12,337 shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 61,391 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Guardian Advisors Limited Partnership owns 2,885 shares. Navellier And Assocs Inc invested in 0.64% or 11,422 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Associated Banc invested in 1.18% or 59,036 shares. Amer Bancshares accumulated 12,240 shares. Boston Prtn holds 0.45% or 922,969 shares. Moreover, Allstate has 0.3% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 46,748 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Winslow Evans Crocker Inc accumulated 0.5% or 4,962 shares. Jones Fincl Lllp owns 5,057 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co accumulated 104,401 shares. Cypress Funds Limited Liability Corp reported 5.73% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Kessler Investment Group Llc, which manages about $101.98M and $95.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 190,551 shares to 190,676 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.30 billion for 40.69 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.