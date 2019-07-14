Boeing Co (BA) Shares Declined While First Heartland Consultants Upped Stake; Wealthtrust Fairport Has Trimmed Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Position by $1.18 Million

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 23.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc sold 24,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 78,961 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, down from 103,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $47.36. About 12.59M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Net Charge-Offs $741M; 22/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Head of Innovation Group Steve Ellis to Retire in Septembe; 12/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO EQUITY STRATEGIST SCOTT WREN ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 29/03/2018 – WFC: KAHL TO HEAD HOME LENDING SERVICING OPS ON INTERIM BASIS; 16/03/2018 – Prosecutors, Regulators Investigation of Wells Sales Practices Began Around September 2016; 06/05/2018 – Wells Fargo looking to hire 20 managing directors; 20/04/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown Statement on CFPB and OCC’s $500 Million Fines Against Wells Fargo for Auto Insurance and Mortgage; 20/04/2018 – KABB FOX 29: BREAKING: Wells Fargo hit with $1 billion fine for auto loan and mortgage abuses; 07/05/2018 – Buffett bashes bitcoin as nonproductive, thriving on mystique; 18/04/2018 – FMC Corporation’s Paul Graves to Speak at the 2018 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference

First Heartland Consultants Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc bought 1,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,438 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 7,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.52M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS POSSIBLE BOEING DEAL MAY EXCLUDE DEFENSE BUSINESS; 01/05/2018 – Boeing Extends Bet on Parts, Services in $3.25 Billion KLX Deal; 06/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS TO INDUCT 81 BOEING 737-MAX PLANES BY 2024: SINHA; 25/05/2018 – BOEING IS SAID TO EMBED EX-737 MAX BOSS AT ROLLS ON ENGINE WOES; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine failure forces Southwest emergency landing in Philadelphia; 25/04/2018 – BOEING REAFFIRMS 777 PRODUCTION PLANS – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Global Services Revenue $3.94 Billion; 09/03/2018 – Boeing is targeting operating cashflow of $15 billion and combined research & development and capital expenditure of $5.9 billion this year; 09/05/2018 – Flight delay Boeing and Airbus aircraft sales hit by US decision; 18/05/2018 – Many feared dead, injured in passenger plane crash in Cuba

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $1.16 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.21 billion for 10.21 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.

