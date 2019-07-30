Boeing Co (BA) Shares Declined While Cordasco Financial Network Lowered Position by $355,200; Kellogg Co (K) Share Price Rose While Kellogg W K Foundation Trust Has Lowered Stake

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 87.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network sold 925 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 130 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50,000, down from 1,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $4.98 during the last trading session, reaching $345.19. About 2.99 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/04/2018 – Airlines began inspecting some Boeing 737s after the incident; 09/03/2018 – Muilenburg downplayed concerns of a backlash from China, which has ordered thousands of jets. Boeing plans to open a new aircraft completion plant in China; 14/03/2018 – Thousands of Boeing B777 and B747 Expendables at Jet Midwest, Inc; 08/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 21/05/2018 – Boeing-Backed Startup Targets 2022 Debut for Electric Plane; 09/03/2018 – Joe White: Exclusive: Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions – CEO; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed: Boeing Could Finally Find Role In F-35 Program; 20/03/2018 – LMI Aerospace Composites Operation Receives Boeing Thermoplastics Contract; 14/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-India eyeing Boeing’s Super Hornet in latest twist to air force procurement; 26/04/2018 – BOEING GETS $427M DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY CONTRACT

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 64.53 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 billion, down from 65.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $58.26. About 1.43 million shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 6.94% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY CURRENCY-NEUTRAL ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.19; 27/03/2018 – Kellogg Company 2018 Annual Shareowners Meeting to be Webcast Live; 15/05/2018 – Workers were barred from entering and stood outside Kellogg’s plant in the central city of Maracay seeking information, union sources said; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG CITES CURRENT ECONOMIC & SOCIAL DETERIORATION; 29/05/2018 – Michigan analysis makes the business case for racial equity in new report released by W.K. Kellogg Foundation and Altarum; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE, AND UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR INCREASED WEST AFRICA INVESTMENTS; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – BY ACQUIRING 1/2 OF TOLARAM AFRICA FOODS, CO HAS A STAKE IN DUFIL, A LEADING MANUFACTURER & MARKETER OF PACKAGED FOODS IN NIGERIA, GHANA; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG – ON MAY 2, EXPANDED ITS INTEREST IN BUSINESS PARTNERSHIPS WITH TOLARAM IN WEST AFRICA; 15/05/2018 – U.S.-BASED KELLOGG COMPANY SAYS ENDING VENEZUELA OPERATIONS DUE TO ECONOMIC CRISIS; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg to Invest $420 Million to Add to Joint-Venture Equity Interests in West Africa

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 selling transactions for $67.22 million activity.

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 20.18% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.14 per share. K’s profit will be $309.85 million for 16.01 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.90% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.81 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. 8,500 shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL, worth $3.49M on Tuesday, February 12. The insider McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million. 26,557 shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN, worth $10.50M on Monday, February 4. COLBERT THEODORE III also sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 11. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M.

