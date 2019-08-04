Boeing Co (BA) Shares Declined While Bailard Increased by $2.94 Million Its Holding; Agf Investments Has Trimmed Its Holding in National Retail Properties Reit (NNN) by $2.07 Million

Bailard Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 323.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc bought 7,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 10,083 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.85M, up from 2,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $339.56. About 4.57M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/04/2018 – Airline Regulators Call for Emergency Inspections of Boeing 737 Engines–Update; 04/04/2018 – Boeing says India’s Jet Airways signs firm order for 75 737 MAX jets; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: 777 Production Plans Don’t Hinge on Iran; 10/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Was Previously Listed as Unidentified on Boeing’s Orders & Deliveries Website; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FULL YEAR CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE IS INCREASED TO BETWEEN $14.30 AND $14.50 ON PERFORMANCE; 25/04/2018 – The company’s services unit, which Boeing spun out last year, brought in $3.9 billion in the most recent quarter; 11/04/2018 – Boeing joins $37 million investment in British rocket firm Reaction Engines; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Operating Cash Flow $3.14B; 09/05/2018 – McObject’s new eXtremeDB Financial Edition for HPC offers excellent performance and a host of new features; 13/03/2018 – Brazil Said to See Boeing-Embraer Deal Hurt by U.S. Steel Tariff

Agf Investments Inc decreased its stake in National Retail Properties Inc. Reit (NNN) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc sold 37,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.78% . The institutional investor held 844,035 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.75M, down from 881,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in National Retail Properties Inc. Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $53.17. About 908,293 shares traded or 5.67% up from the average. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 18.06% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 01/05/2018 – Record First Quarter 2018 Operating Results And Increased 2018 Guidance Announced By National Retail Properties, Inc; 15/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, DECLARES DIVIDENDS FOR 5.70% SERIES; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q FFO 67c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Core FFO/Share $2.62 to $2.66; 16/04/2018 Common Dividend Declared by National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $2.66 to $2.70; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 67C, EST. 65C; 22/04/2018 – DJ National Retail Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NNN); 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q REV. $152.8M, EST. $151.8M; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.62 TO $2.66, EST. $2.65

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 selling transactions for $40.68 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL had sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million worth of stock or 12,637 shares. On Friday, February 8 Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 19,500 shares. 26,557 shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN, worth $10.50 million on Monday, February 4. $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 88,200 are owned by Gabelli Funds Ltd Company. Westwood Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 11,200 shares. Garde Cap holds 0.33% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 5,087 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Co reported 4,608 shares. Budros Ruhlin Roe holds 0.97% or 2,339 shares. Northrock Partners Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.64% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). West Coast Financial Ltd Liability accumulated 0.35% or 3,855 shares. Stewart And Patten Company Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,100 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. The North Carolina-based Franklin Street Advsrs Incorporated Nc has invested 0.33% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Gotham Asset Mngmt Llc reported 45,323 shares. Cumberland has 0.4% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Boston Partners owns 973,925 shares. Sky Invest Gru Lc stated it has 942 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Llc holds 983,933 shares. Hightower Lc has invested 0.67% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 12,900 shares to 18,100 shares, valued at $1.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 234,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 533,471 shares, and cut its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (NYSE:PBR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold NNN shares while 88 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 143.01 million shares or 3.80% less from 148.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Lc holds 0.1% or 85,944 shares. 2.91M were reported by Victory Cap Mgmt. Ohio-based Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh has invested 0% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Commonwealth Bank Of Aus invested in 0% or 200 shares. Hallmark Mgmt Inc owns 33,765 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.04% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Art Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 4,811 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Maryland-based Advsrs Preferred Lc has invested 0.13% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Franklin holds 47,911 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cleararc Cap has 4,147 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 37,900 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 1.62M shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Invesco accumulated 5.46 million shares or 0.1% of the stock.

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 20,823 shares to 379,336 shares, valued at $18.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 19,627 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Adr (NYSE:TEVA).