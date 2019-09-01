Boeing Co. (BA) Shares Declined While Aviance Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding by $2.70 Million; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake Upped by Sta Wealth Management Llc

Sta Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc bought 5,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 81,764 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61M, up from 76,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 8.27 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS PRODUCTION SHOULD PICK UP IN 2H ON PERMIAN, DEMAND; 20/03/2018 – COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery CDU may be shut 1-2 weeks; 11/04/2018 – P’NYANG GAS FIELD RESERVES IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HIGHER THAN PREVIOUSLY THOUGHT – COCHRANE; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI WIN 2 BLOCKS IN BRAZIL’S SANTOS OFFSHORE BASIN; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CEO DARREN WOODS SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 12/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL NEW SYNTHETIC MOTOR OIL FOR HIGH MILEAGE VEHICLES; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT BASE CASE SHOWS GRONINGEN PRODUCTION FALLING TO 17.5 BCM FOR YEAR STARTING OCT. 2019; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – INCREASE SUPPORTS A POTENTIAL SIGNIFICANT EXPANSION OF OPERATIONS IN COUNTRY; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads oil majors in bids for Brazil’s offshore reserves

Aviance Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co. (BA) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc sold 7,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 30,928 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80M, down from 38,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 2.89M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING HORIZONX VENTURES PARTICIPATED IN $37.3 MILLION SERIES B FUNDING ROUND FOR REACTION ENGINES ALONGSIDE ROLLS-ROYCE PLC AND BAE SYSTEMS; 06/03/2018 – Boeing, Hawaiian Airlines Announce Purchase of 10 787 Dreamliners; 04/04/2018 – BOEING-WHILE U.S. & CHINA GOVTS OUTLINED POSITIONS THAT COULD DO HARM TO GLOBAL AEROSPACE INDUSTRY, NEITHER HAS YET IMPOSED THESE DRASTIC MEASURES; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Expands Services Engagement in Latin America with GOL Airlines and Aeromexico; 15/03/2018 – India Today: Boeing joins Lockheed, Saab in race to supply fighter jets to Indian Air Force; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SUPPORTING NTSB PROBE INTO SOUTHWEST ENGINE ACCIDENT; 05/04/2018 – Shandong Airlines Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for New Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS BOEING. RAYTHEON LEADERS IN U.S; 27/04/2018 – Boeing Nears Deal to Buy Aerospace-Parts Specialist KLX; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FULL YEAR CASH FLOW GUIDANCE IS INCREASED TO BETWEEN $15.0 AND $15.5 BLN, DRIVEN BY IMPROVED PERFORMANCE

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34 million and $449.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 8,220 shares to 3,111 shares, valued at $323,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 158,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,792 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Natixis Advisors Lp has invested 0.12% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bancorp Of The West stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Choate Invest Advisors invested in 0.62% or 130,114 shares. Beacon Management holds 0% or 199 shares in its portfolio. Barry Inv Limited Liability Company accumulated 37,653 shares. Schmidt P J Mngmt holds 36,613 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Ohio-based Keystone Financial Planning has invested 3.38% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Dowling And Yahnke Limited Company accumulated 0.81% or 104,273 shares. Los Angeles Cap Equity Rech holds 1.46 million shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.44% or 83,406 shares. 48 were reported by Jcic Asset Inc. Cap Guardian Tru Com holds 3,332 shares. Moreover, Troy Asset Limited has 0.03% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 8,000 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Co reported 26,308 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Shoker Investment Counsel holds 0.85% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 14,308 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Street Advsr Inc Nc holds 6,266 shares. Manchester Management Lc accumulated 4,933 shares. Pacific Global Investment Mngmt holds 0.64% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 7,639 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc reported 1.07M shares. Company Commercial Bank has invested 0.51% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Perkins Coie Trust Communication holds 0.65% or 3,646 shares. Essex Fincl holds 2.74% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 23,812 shares. Associated Banc, Alabama-based fund reported 58,822 shares. Sterneck Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 1,070 shares. Harbour Limited Com holds 0.57% or 2,010 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 57,338 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtn Lc invested 0.62% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Peddock Capital Ltd Liability has 512 shares. North Carolina-based Stearns Fincl Services Group has invested 0.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Marco Mngmt Lc has 0.18% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,566 shares.

