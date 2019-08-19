Boeing Co (BA) Shares Declined While Alpine Woods Capital Investors Has Lowered Position; Gofen & Glossberg Holds Holding in Stryker (SYK)

Gofen & Glossberg Llc increased its stake in Stryker (SYK) by 71.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc bought 4,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 11,799 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, up from 6,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Stryker for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $218.01. About 895,236 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 26/04/2018 – Stryker Sees FY Adj EPS $7.18-Adj EPS $7.25; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Stryker; 06/03/2018 – Stryker Launches Next Generation Trident® II Acetabular System; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, Regular ; Catalog Number: 0400-750-000 Sterile personal; 27/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $185 FROM $175; 18/04/2018 – Stryker to showcase its groundbreaking Target Guided Surgery navigation system at the Combined Otolaryngology Spring Meetings; 04/05/2018 – REG-Stryker to participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 24/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Stryker Arch Bar Set – 36C24818Q0520; 22/03/2018 – REG-Stryker to host conference call on April 26, 2018; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, X-Large; Catalog number: 0400-850-000 Sterile personal

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 49.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 3,010 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, down from 6,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $333.46. About 1.52M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Industrials Up After Boeing Earnings – Industrials Roundup; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Jet Order to Give Boeing its Biggest 737 Max Fleet; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES 2018 COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES DELIVERIES OF 810 TO 815 UNITS; 08/03/2018 – flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: EXPORT FINANCING PAID FOR; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Backlog $486.25B; 10/04/2018 – Boeing deliveries rise 9 percent; 09/03/2018 – LORD Corporation Wins Biggest Contract In Company’s 94-year History; 10/04/2018 – Boeing Orders at 197 in March, Up From Feb. (Table); 28/05/2018 – BOEING BUSINESS JETS – WON FOUR NEW ORDERS IN 2018

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $16,843 activity.

More notable recent Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stryker reboots commercial organization – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stryker Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stryker Q2 earnings up 6%, guidance raised – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding Stryker (NYSE:SYK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stryker Making Excellence Look Effortless – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 108,400 were accumulated by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Illinois-based Zacks Invest Mngmt has invested 0.17% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Cwh Management Incorporated accumulated 3,831 shares. Sequoia Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 1,221 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 13,523 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il accumulated 0.08% or 11,799 shares. Moreover, Calamos Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0.12% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 97,180 shares. Alps Advsr owns 2,112 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 0.04% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Blue Chip holds 0.14% or 2,996 shares in its portfolio. Columbia Asset Mngmt holds 1.24% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 23,505 shares. 42,130 are owned by Parthenon Llc. Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 648,494 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prns has 5,568 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK).

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 3,501 shares to 96,321 shares, valued at $16.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) by 2,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,834 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Multi-Billion Charge Sends Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “General Electric CEO Buys $3M In Stock – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fresh 737 Max simulator training? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Evolution Order For Airbus A220 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50B and $459.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 35,069 shares to 101,579 shares, valued at $19.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4,991 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC).