Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Woodstock Has Decreased Its Position by $583,692 as Market Value Declined; As Bce (BCE) Market Value Rose, Holder Aviva Plc Decreased Its Stake

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 31.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp sold 1,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 3,334 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, down from 4,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 2.89M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/05/2018 – BOEING – MOA WILL ENABLE CO TO USE ASSEMBRIX SOFTWARE TO MANAGE & PROTECT IP SHARED WITH VENDORS DURING DESIGN AND MANUFACTURING; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A; 19/04/2018 – DJ Boeing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BA); 13/03/2018 – BOEING COMMERCIAL CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO STUDY POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET JET, NO DECISION YET; 22/03/2018 – Norway plans to buy electric planes, mimicking green car success; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE – CURRENTLY ENGAGED IN DISCUSSIONS WITH BANK SYNDICATE TO FINANCE TWO 2012-VINTAGE AIRCRAFT; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United States to lower foreign arms sales surcharge – DSCA director; 23/03/2018 – The ITC had widely been expected to side with Chicago-based Boeing, which accused Bombardier of dumping the planes, or selling them below cost, in the U.S. market; 27/03/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for the Global Top 5 Commercial Aircraft Manufacturers – Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Embraer, ATR – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – The world’s first 787-10 arrived at Changi Airport on Wednesday

Aviva Plc decreased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 4.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc sold 8,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 172,724 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.65M, down from 180,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $47.32. About 656,881 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 14/03/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – BCE files 2017 annual report on Form 40-F; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Expects Bell Canada’s Solid Broadband Commun Business Platform to Show Moderate 2% to 4% Growth; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Adj EPS C$0.80; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed BCE Inc.’s Baa2 Issuer Rating and Maintained Stable Outlook; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Bell Canada’s Baa1 Senior Unsecured Ratings; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FY2018 SHR VIEW C$3.46, REV VIEW C$23.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM C$400M 3.5% M-28 DEBS DUE SEPT. 10 2018; 07/03/2018 – UNIFOR – UNIFOR MEMBERS WORKING AT BELL CANADA CLERICAL DIVISION RATIFIED A FOUR-YEAR COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Maintained Bell Canada’s Stable Ratings Outlook

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.35B for 37.77 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.