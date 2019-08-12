Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Wills Financial Group Has Cut Position; As Irsa Inversiones Y Representac Adr (IRS) Stock Price Rose, City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Boosted Holding by $786,480

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Representac Adr (IRS) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd bought 78,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.32% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.21M, up from 948,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Representac Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $574.04 million market cap company. The stock increased 8.09% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $10.16. About 114,656 shares traded or 11.38% up from the average. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 40.04% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IRS News: 15/05/2018 – Capital TV: #BREAKING: The water shortage in the country rises from 31% to 42%, reveals Irsa advisory committee during its meet; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 10/05/2018 – IRSA 9M NET INCOME ARS11.29B

Wills Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 13.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc sold 1,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 7,921 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, down from 9,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 3.10M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/04/2018 – Revised Boeing Contract Signals Capsule Won’t Fly With Crew Until 2019; 02/05/2018 – BOEING WORKING ON NEW SPACE VEHICLES LIKE PHANTOM EXP W/ DARPA; 25/04/2018 – BOEING UPDATED 787 PRODUCTION COST BALANCE ON WEBSITE; 25/04/2018 – Boeing cruises past forecasts, sees no sign of cost trouble; 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO; 28/03/2018 – Singapore Airlines to fly new Dreamliner to all Japan destinations; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO ENCOURAGED BY US-CHINA DIALOGUE ON TARIFFS; 18/05/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: @jetairways is closing in on a new order for Boeing 737 Max single-aisle jets, taking its commitments; 03/04/2018 – Southwest in Talks With Boeing for Additional 737 Max Jet Orders; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Upon Closing of the Transaction, ASG Will Become Part of the Boeing Global Services’ Business

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Van Kampen Dynamic Credit Opp (VTA) by 189,108 shares to 242,617 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Korea Fund (KF) by 21,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.92M shares, and cut its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate National Bank owns 0.16% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,872 shares. Trexquant Lp owns 21,855 shares. 1832 Asset Management LP stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The North Carolina-based Triangle Wealth Management has invested 0.65% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Com Bancshares stated it has 113,026 shares. Limited Ca reported 9,018 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Koshinski Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Ny holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 17,796 shares. Advisory Limited Co reported 0.41% stake. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Gp Llc holds 0.89% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 5,165 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 526,940 shares. Private Wealth Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 3.09% or 49,249 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement holds 962,800 shares. Capital Mngmt Va owns 786 shares. Highland Mgmt Limited Com holds 1.65% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 56,925 shares.