Boeing Co. (BA) Shareholder Westwood Management Has Upped Its Position by $1.98 Million; Timessquare Capital Management Has Decreased Stake in Netflix (NFLX) by $535,780

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Boeing Co. (BA) by 86.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 5,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,200 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27M, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.52M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEAL TO BE FUNDED PRIMARILY WITH CASH, SOME DEBT; 04/04/2018 – China retaliates for US tariffs, slaps duties on soybeans, planes; markets skid; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENCOURAGED BY DIALOGUE BETWEEN US AND CHINA ON TRADE; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests; 09/03/2018 – Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said that the company was “making progress” in talks with Brazilian aerospace company Embraer; 20/04/2018 – Engine maker CFM recommends urgent checks on some Boeing 737 engines; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CURRENT 777 PRODUCTION PLANS ARE NOT DEPENDENT ON IRAN DEAL; 02/05/2018 – BOEING A COUPLE OF MTHS BEHIND SCHEDULE ON 777X: QATAR AIR CEO; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Qatar Airways Sign Letter of Intent for Five 777 Freighters; 08/05/2018 – Silver Air’s Boeing Business Jet Ready for Charter

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NFLX) by 8.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 1,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,280 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.81 million, down from 17,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $6.25 during the last trading session, reaching $373.25. About 6.35 million shares traded or 3.18% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 21/05/2018 – CNN Money: Obamas will be on and off camera in unique Netflix deal; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST & NETFLIX EXPAND PARTNERSHIP; 18/05/2018 – Netflix will nearly triple its subscriber base to 360 million by 2030: Bank of America; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID TO EXPAND USE OF GOOGLE CLOUD: THE INFORMATION; 04/04/2018 – Vanity Fair: Is Netflix About to Steal Kenya Barris from ABC?; 05/04/2018 – clevelanddotcom: Sources say Barris is in talks regarding a mega-production deal with Netflix that would also include Shonda; 11/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES NETFLIX’S DEBT RATING TO Ba3 FROM B1; OUTLOOK; 01/04/2018 – OwenboroMsgrInq: Netflix turning heads in Hollywood by spending billions to lure talent; 17/04/2018 – TechCrunch: Mirantis bets on Spinnaker, Netflix’s open-source continuous delivery platform; 18/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: Comcast debuts Netflix bundles

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18M and $737.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A by 350 shares to 23,170 shares, valued at $27.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,452 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,595 shares. Cambridge Incorporated stated it has 0.31% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams owns 2,716 shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui accumulated 2.32 million shares or 0.82% of the stock. 979 were accumulated by Leisure Cap Management. Capital has invested 1.17% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Barr E S And reported 1,622 shares. Rampart Inv Limited Liability accumulated 0.57% or 13,088 shares. Gruss &, Florida-based fund reported 15,000 shares. Westfield Capital Mgmt Company LP holds 575,535 shares or 1.67% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 151,450 shares stake. Hudock Capital Gp Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.34% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sterneck Cap Mgmt Llc has invested 0.36% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hanson Mcclain holds 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 3,937 shares. Glenmede Na stated it has 704,696 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. McAllister Kevin G also sold $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. The insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million. Smith Gregory D sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83 million. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of stock or 2,137 shares. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $25.15 million activity. 67,907 shares were sold by HASTINGS REED, worth $22.29 million on Tuesday, January 22.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 34.12% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.85 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $244.84M for 166.63 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.32% negative EPS growth.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35 billion and $12.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 128,370 shares to 528,900 shares, valued at $142.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cushman & Wakefield Plc by 912,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Bottomline Technologies I (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth Management Inc has invested 0.1% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 587 shares. Tennessee-based First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.34% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Peregrine Asset Advisers invested in 1.56% or 7,577 shares. Tiemann Invest Ltd Com has 630 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fulton Bank Na has 0.13% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 5,344 shares. Axa has 0.19% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 136,424 shares. American Century Companies holds 1.20 million shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. 53,826 are owned by Natixis. Horizon Investments Ltd Liability owns 1,686 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Whale Rock Capital Mgmt Llc has 669,147 shares. Synovus Corporation holds 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 4,138 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt has 341,212 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Syntal Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 700 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Altfest L J And Communication holds 0.06% or 3,558 shares in its portfolio.