Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Wellington Shields Capital Management Lowered Position; Disney (Walt) (DIS) Share Value Rose While Parsec Financial Management Cut Holding

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 874 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,857 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62M, down from 7,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.44M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Drops Opposition to Merger of United Technologies, Rockwell; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: 777 Production Plans Don’t Hinge on Iran; 05/03/2018 – BA: HALF OF 787 OPERATORS PLACED ADD-ON ORDERS VS 10% FOR A350; 18/05/2018 – China denies it offered package to slash U.S. trade gap by $200 bln; 10/05/2018 – Boeing’s Middle East president says it will ‘follow the lead’ of the US government on Iran; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – LOCKHEED MARTIN TO PROPOSE HYBRID OF F-22 AND F-35 FOR JAPAN’S STEALTH FIGHTER PROGRAMME; 23/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Boeing set to win American wide-body jet order; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2.5 percent; 28/03/2018 – BOEING ENGINEERING UNION SAYS IT IS TAKING PRECAUTIONS WITH ALL DATA IT RECEIVES FROM BOEING UNTIL COMPANY TELLS IT THAT SITUATION IS UNDER CONTROL

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Disney (Walt) (DIS) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 2,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 156,055 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.33M, down from 158,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Disney (Walt) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $260.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 8.14 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 26/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS NEW `AVENGERS’ OPENS WITH $39M INTERNATIONALLY; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Parks & Resorts Rev $4.88B; 16/03/2018 – After pay vote, Disney investors question lger’s rich deal; 03/05/2018 – FUNTASTIC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH THINKWAY TOYS FOR DISTRIBUTION OF TOYS AND ENTERTAINMENT PRODUCTS RELATING TO DISNEY AND PIXAR TOY STORY LICENSE; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SPEAKS AT SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return in Reduced Role; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the new Fox company that will be formed if the Disney-21st Century Fox merger is approved; 16/05/2018 – Lasseter Could Return in a Creative Capacity, With Fewer Management Responsibilities; 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.79 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 20.55 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

