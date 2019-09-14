Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Wellington Shields & Company Cut Its Stake by $345,800; Cameco (Call) (CCJ) Holder Passport Capital Has Decreased Holding

Wellington Shields & Company decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 20.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company sold 950 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 3,681 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34 million, down from 4,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $379.76. About 3.37M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/04/2018 – Boeing joins $37 million investment in British rocket firm Reaction Engines; 11/04/2018 – Boeing Announces Global Fleet Care Agreements for Singapore Airlines and Scoot; 05/04/2018 – Shandong Airlines Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for New Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft; 30/04/2018 – Growing Boeing’s services unit “is a top priority,” CEO Dennis Muilenburg tells CNBC; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 24/05/2018 – The new Boeing 777 airliner will be able to retract part of its wings – a first for a commercial plane; 30/04/2018 – BOEING FOCUSED ON ORGANIC GROWTH, COMPLEMENTED BY STRATEGIC M&A; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE 737 MAX ORDER VALUED AT $936.8M; 10/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 14/03/2018 – GE begins flight trials for GE9X engine after delays

Passport Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.00 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.46M, down from 2.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.69. About 1.99 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco

Analysts await Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CCJ’s profit will be $7.95 million for 121.13 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Cameco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -166.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cameco Corporation: Plenty Of Upside – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cameco Reports Document Filings NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” published on March 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Cameco reports first quarter results NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “6 Metals and Mining Stocks Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Cameco Corporation (CCJ) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Passport Capital Llc, which manages about $4.54B and $175.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) by 956,200 shares to 3.00 million shares, valued at $99.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw And Com has invested 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Legal General Pcl holds 0.52% or 2.66 million shares in its portfolio. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh has invested 0.37% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Waters Parkerson And Ltd Company holds 11,465 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Sigma Planning Corporation has 30,666 shares. Hikari Limited has 2.27% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 57,900 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The reported 581,806 shares. Scopus Asset Ltd Partnership holds 101,500 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. Mengis Mgmt Inc reported 0.18% stake. St Germain D J Communications stated it has 4,069 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.42% or 99,517 shares in its portfolio. Condor Capital Management invested 0.41% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 3,334 were accumulated by First Commonwealth Pa. Edgemoor Investment invested in 46,468 shares or 2.14% of the stock. 6,454 were reported by Annex Advisory Services Ltd Liability Company.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.75 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “When Does Patience Run Out for Boeing Stock? – Investorplace.com” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New Blow For Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Stocks to Buy As Sector Rotation Heats Up – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Faces Huge Costly Challenge – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, ACB, VMW, CRM, BA – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.