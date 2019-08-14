Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Van Hulzen Asset Management Lowered Its Position; As Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) Stock Price Rose, Bailard Cut Position by $675,000

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 797 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,077 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, down from 4,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $182.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $8.39 during the last trading session, reaching $324.47. About 1.75M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – Boeing Expands Pilot Development Program with Okay Airways; 30/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N -SAUDI ARABIAN MILITARY INDUSTRIES AND BOEING FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP TARGETING 55% LOCALIZATION; 04/04/2018 – BOEING – GOL LINHAS AEREAS S.A. WILL TAKE DELIVERY OF ITS FIRST NEW 737 MAX 8 STARTING THIS YEAR; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Poised for Worst Month in Two Years Amid Trade War Risk; 18/05/2018 – Yannis Koutsomitis: #BREAKING — A Cubana Airlines Boeing 737 with more than 100 passengers has crashed soon after takeoff from; 26/04/2018 – SIA ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD SIAE.Sl – NEW AGREEMENT WITH SILKAIR FOR 37 BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT IS FOR A TERM OF 12 YEARS; 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS IT DETECTED A LIMITED INTRUSION OF MALWARE; 30/03/2018 – SAUDI ARABIAN MILITARY INDUSTRIES, BOEING FORM JV PARTNERSHIP; 15/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION SAYS WILL ACT SWIFTLY TO BRING ITSELF INTO LINE WITH WTO RULES ON REMAINING AIRBUS SUBSIDIES; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO: BLUE ORIGIN, SPACEX DRAWING ENERGY, FUNDS TO SPACE

Bailard Inc decreased its stake in Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) by 74.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc sold 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.87% . The hedge fund held 15,360 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $232,000, down from 60,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Tim Participacoes S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $14.83. About 184,197 shares traded. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 3.60% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES, TELECOM ITALIA IN TRADEMARK LICENSE PACT; 16/03/2018 – TIM board members had expected change at top for months; 06/03/2018 – Brazil’s TIM Participações outlines growth plans, projects margin growth; 16/03/2018 – MARIO PEREIRA DE ARAUJO, FORMER CHAIRMAN, AS WELL AS BOARD MEMBERS MANOEL HORACIO DA SILVA, ENRICO ZAMPONE, SABRINA VALENZA AND NICOLETTA MONTELLA; 16/03/2018 – TIM BOARD ELECTS AS NEW BOARD MEMBERS CELSO LUIS LODUCCA AND PIERGIORGIO PELUSO; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES BRAND USE AGREEMENT WITH TELECOM ITALIA IS VALID UNTIL DECEMBER 2020; 06/03/2018 BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 5-7 PCT GROWTH IN SERVICE REVENUE IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS ABOUT 12 BLN REAIS IN CAPEX IN 2018-2020 PERIOD; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SA TIMP3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 12 FROM BRL 8.75; RATING REDUCE; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY TELECOM ITALIA 0.5 PCT OF ITS NET REVENUES FOR BRAND USE – FILING

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valore (NYSE:AVAL) by 81,904 shares to 197,300 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 4,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 33.66 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50 million and $371.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 137,782 shares to 158,165 shares, valued at $6.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 8,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).