Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Valley National Advisers Has Lowered Its Position; Perrigo Co Plc (Put) (PRGO) Holder Melvin Capital Management LP Raised Stake

Valley National Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 76.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc sold 8,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,577 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $983,000, down from 11,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.59 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/03/2018 – Singapore Airlines to fly new Dreamliner to all Japan destinations; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS BOEING TALKS ARE NOT AFFECTING SALES CAMPAIGNS AT ALL; 09/03/2018 – Memories of Boeing and the unique 747; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Oil prices return to 3.5 year high over Iran; 18/05/2018 – CUBAN STATE-RUN MEDIA REPORTS BOEING 737 AIRPLANE CRASHED SHORTLY AFTER TAKING OFF FROM JOSE MARTI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 16/03/2018 – Boeing 737 Max 7 narrowbody jetliner begins maiden flight; 14/03/2018 – Trump wants Boeing to build stealth F-18s for a ‘good price’ but they don’t exist; 09/05/2018 – Swedish PM to testify as witness in Brazil fighter jet case; 08/05/2018 – Silver Air’s Boeing Business Jet Ready for Charter; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Revoking Iran Aviation Licenses Would Hit Boeing and Airbus Deals

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (Put) (PRGO) by 8.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 24,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.45M, up from 275,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Perrigo Co Plc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.04B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $51.76. About 785,583 shares traded. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 33.88% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 07/03/2018 – PERRIGO REPORTS FINAL FDA APPROVAL & PLANNED LAUNCH FOR STORE B; 14/05/2018 – Perrigo Confirms First To File Patent Challenge For Generic Version Of Ultravate® Lotion, 0.05%; 08/05/2018 – PERRIGO SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.05 TO $5.45, EST. $5.25; 24/05/2018 – Perrigo: Promius Pharma LLC Initiated Patent Litigation; 08/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC PRGO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.05 TO $5.45; 23/03/2018 – Perrigo CEO John Hendrickson 2017 Total Pay $8.3M; 27/04/2018 – U.S. FTC requires Amneal and lmpax to divest rights to 10 generic drugs; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO – EXPECTS TO RECEIVE A COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER FROM U.S. FDA REGARDING ITS ANDA FOR ITS GENERIC VERSION OF PROAIR INHALATION AEROSOL; 16/05/2018 – Moneyweb (ZA): Aspen’s infant formula unit is said to draw Reckitt, Perrigo; 11/05/2018 – Perrigo Expects Complete Response Letter On Generic Version Of ProAir®

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of stock. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN had sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50M on Monday, February 4. COLBERT THEODORE III also sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. Shares for $5.03M were sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 45,295 were accumulated by Dupont Cap Mngmt. Moreover, Moneta Group Invest Advisors Limited Liability has 0.21% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,897 shares. Tru Communications Of Virginia Va holds 1.17% or 23,236 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Fin Ma has 987,507 shares. Hodges Capital Mngmt accumulated 27,427 shares or 1.06% of the stock. Duncker Streett And Company stated it has 0.86% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Telos Management stated it has 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Grimes Inc owns 29,208 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Life Ins Com reported 17,556 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Edgemoor Invest Inc holds 52,206 shares or 2.62% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.25% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Oxbow Advsr Ltd Com owns 1,111 shares. Spears Abacus Ltd Llc holds 2,259 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Retail Bank holds 0.27% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 13,027 shares. First Savings Bank Of Newtown has invested 0.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 50.46 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Valley National Advisers Inc, which manages about $555.94M and $349.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 4,499 shares to 4,892 shares, valued at $415,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 18,109 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,876 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 350,000 shares to 800,000 shares, valued at $124.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Turtle Beach Corp (Put) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spotify Technology S A.