Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Valley National Advisers Decreased Holding by $3.24 Million; Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Guyasuta Investment Advisors Has Cut Position by $311,100

Valley National Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 76.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc sold 8,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,577 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $983,000, down from 11,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $7.25 during the last trading session, reaching $347.46. About 4.20 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing Sees FY EPS $16.40-EPS $16.60; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Poised for Worst Month in Two Years Amid Trade War Risk; 13/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Boeing have been responsible for all but a few points in the Dow gains this year; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CEO:BOEING INTERESTED IN US BEING INVOLVED IN JET DESIGN; 18/04/2018 – Airlines inspecting Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest incident; 30/04/2018 – Growing Boeing’s services unit “is a top priority,” CEO Dennis Muilenburg tells CNBC; 28/03/2018 – Singapore Airlines to fly new Dreamliner to all Japan destinations; 18/05/2018 – TODAY’S TMJ4: #BREAKING: A Cubana de Aviacion Boeing 737 crashed on takeoff from Havana’s Jose Marti International Airport on; 26/03/2018 – BOEING HORIZONX INVESTS IN COMMUNICATIONS STARTUP MYRIOTA; 23/03/2018 – CANADA SAYS BOEING DECISION NOT TO APPEAL ITC RULING ON BOMBARDIER CASE IS “A POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT IN THE LONG-STANDING RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN CANADA AND BOEING”

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 2,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 234,375 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.72M, down from 236,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $182.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $130.48. About 3.37 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foods Canada Issues Ontario-Only Voluntary Recall of Select Ruffles® Regular Flavoured Potato Chips Due to Undisclosed Milk Ingredient; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: To Responsibly Step Up Investments in Core Carbonated Soft Drinks; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi has been trying to turn around its lagging Gatorade business

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baltimore owns 2,148 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, London Of Virginia has 0% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 2,116 shares. Spectrum Management Group holds 0.04% or 1,171 shares in its portfolio. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Limited Liability Com holds 95,712 shares or 2.09% of its portfolio. 330,254 were reported by Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky. Spears Abacus Limited Liability Co holds 0.29% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 18,539 shares. Peoples Services Corp holds 2.29% or 36,620 shares. Flippin Bruce And Porter holds 1.61% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 73,471 shares. Peninsula Asset Mgmt stated it has 2.31% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Df Dent & Company reported 0.03% stake. Mercer Cap Advisers owns 21,244 shares or 1.75% of their US portfolio. Caprock Group Inc has invested 0.51% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). James Invest Rech Incorporated accumulated 58 shares or 0% of the stock. The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking has invested 0.58% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Founders Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 9,948 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22 million and $897.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 4,921 shares to 153,401 shares, valued at $12.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,452 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 21.75 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Utah-based Utah Retirement Systems has invested 0.76% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Savant Capital Ltd holds 0.58% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 8,149 shares. Spectrum Mngmt Grp reported 1.56% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Newman Dignan Sheerar Incorporated has 0.1% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 653 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 30,345 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Klingenstein Fields Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 632 shares. Reliance Trust Company Of Delaware has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 1,925 are held by Atlas Browninc. The New York-based Grandfield & Dodd Limited Com has invested 0.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Stifel Financial reported 486,556 shares. Blb&B Advisors has 1.17% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Valley National Advisers reported 2,577 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White reported 1.76% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wealthquest Corp holds 10,912 shares. Wedgewood Prtnrs reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 36.04 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. 12,637 shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G, worth $5.03M on Friday, February 8. The insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49M. Smith Gregory D sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83 million. Shares for $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M.