Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Truenorth Trimmed Its Holding by $384,384 as Stock Declined; Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake Held by Glaxis Capital Management Llc

Glaxis Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 93.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glaxis Capital Management Llc bought 968 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 2,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.79 million, up from 1,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glaxis Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $889.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.32M shares traded or 33.24% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/05/2018 – Amazon to discount fees for small merchants adopting Amazon Pay, sources say; 06/03/2018 – Target Declines After Amazon Fight Puts the Squeeze on Margins; 01/05/2018 – Amazon: $2400 Target Driven By The “Other” Line-Item; 15/03/2018 – TOKYO — Amazon Japan is being investigated by the country’s antitrust regulator on allegations of asking vendors for a percentage of their sales revenue. According to sources, the Japanese arm of the U.S; 28/03/2018 – Amazon, Tesla, Facebook And Investing In ‘The Future’; 02/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch tells its clients that mutual funds have significantly larger stakes in Amazon and Netflix compared to the market indexes; 15/03/2018 – WALMART WHISTLE-BLOWER CLAIMS RETAILER CHEATED TO CATCH AMAZON; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s Profit Swells to $1.6 Billion, Lifted by Its Cloud Business; 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys ‘R’ Us stores; 04/04/2018 – Is Amazon Bad for the Postal Service? Or Its Savior?

Truenorth Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 26.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc sold 1,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,978 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08M, down from 4,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $5.19 during the last trading session, reaching $379.25. About 4.26M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/05/2018 – Atlas 5 rocket launches, sending NASA’s robot to Mars; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – THE 787-8S WILL REPLACE BOEING 767-300S, WHILE LATER 787-9 DELIVERIES TO REPLACE AIRBUS A330-300S &OLDER 777-200 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 02/05/2018 – BOEING HAS TIME TO MAKE UP GND FOR 1ST FLIGHT TARGET: QATAR AIR; 14/03/2018 – If President Donald Trump imposes a $60 billion tariff on Chinese goods, China can slap back against U.S. companies, such as Boeing; 10/04/2018 – Malaysia Airlines indicates interest in 20-30 widebody jets from Airbus or Boeing; 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Ventures invests outside the U.S. for the first time, contributing to the most recent funding round of Australian start-up Myriota; 18/04/2018 – KOREAN AIR PLANS TO CHECK FAN BLADES OF ITS ENTIRE BOEING 737 FLEET BY NOV – COMPANY OFFICIAL; 21/05/2018 – Boeing Faces Fresh Union Vote; 12/04/2018 – BOEING SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH MAHINDRA, HAL FOR F/A-18 JETS; 28/03/2018 – BOC AVIATION LTD 2588.HK – UNIT AGREED TO PURCHASE SIX 787-9 AIRCRAFTS FROM BOEING FOR US$1.69 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Karp Capital Mgmt Corporation reported 8,456 shares stake. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.48 million shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Boston Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 2,882 shares in its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.32% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). North Carolina-based Wedge Capital Mgmt L LP Nc has invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Dsc Advsrs L P, Illinois-based fund reported 1,240 shares. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc Inc holds 0.25% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 709,541 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 3,535 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Toth Advisory owns 5,891 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Virginia-based Palladium Prtn Limited Co has invested 0.81% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Greenwood Gearhart owns 16,034 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.58% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Beaumont Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 30,974 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Twin Incorporated has invested 0.81% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Limited Co, a California-based fund reported 43 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.30 billion for 40.69 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36M and $267.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 5,449 shares to 19,180 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 15,327 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “For Boeing, Ugly Is The New Normal – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Qatar places $500M order with Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “From Red Hat to Boeing: EDPNC’s Chris Chung has been busy in 2019 (so far) – Triangle Business Journal” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) committee expected to make safety recommendations – Live Trading News” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing (BA) to Sell Inventory Locator Service to Hearst’s CAMP Systems International – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 16, 2019.