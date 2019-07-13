Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Raised Stake; Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Holding in Carlyle Group LP (CG) Has Boosted by $425,286

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc increased its stake in Carlyle Group LP (CG) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc bought 23,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 690,184 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.62 million, up from 666,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Carlyle Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.03. About 598,765 shares traded. The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) has declined 3.34% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CG News: 13/04/2018 – BC Partners, Advent Are Said to Vie for Sanofi’s Generics Unit; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Carlyle Global Market Strategies CLO 2014-2-R, Ltd; 22/05/2018 – Carlyle’s Rubenstein Says Easiest Time to Raise Money in Career; 27/03/2018 – Akzo Nobel has agreed to sell its specialty chemicals business to U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group and Singapore’s GIC for 10.1 billion euros ($12.6 billion), including debt; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To The Eight Classes Of Refinancing Notes To Be Issued By Carlyle Global Market Strategies Euro Clo 2016-1 Designated Activity Company; 18/05/2018 – CARLYLE GROUP – ENTERED INTO EXCLUSIVE DISCUSSIONS WITH HGH INFRARED SYSTEMS TO ACQUIRE A MAJORITY STAKE IN HGH , ALONGSIDE MANAGEMENT; 14/03/2018 – Seaspan to Take Over Shipping Vessels From Carlyle, Others in $450 Million Deal; 13/04/2018 – CARLYLE, BRAZIL’S EMS SAID TO REMAIN INTERESTED IN SANOFI UNIT; 04/04/2018 – Philadelphia Energy Solutions gets court nod over RlNs burden relief; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN – ACQUIRED REMAINING 89% CO DID NOT OWN OF GREATER CHINA INTERMODAL INVESTMENTS LLC FROM AFFILIATES OF CARLYLE GROUP & MINORITY OWNERS OF GCI

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.52 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – KENYA AIRWAYS – CO AND WHEELTUG PLC, AIRCRAFT E-TAXI INNOVATOR, EXECUTED SLOT AGREEMENT FOR AIRLINE’S FLEET OF BOEING 737NG AIRCRAFT; 04/05/2018 – Boeing Says It’s Close to Fixing a Flaw Delaying KC-46 Tanker; 16/03/2018 – SEATTLE-BOEING BA.N 737 MAX 7 UPGRADED NARROWBODY PLANE TAKES OFF ON MAIDEN FLIGHT; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION: TRIPLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA WON’T HAPPEN; 23/03/2018 – Boeing, All Nippon Airways Finalize Order for Two 777 Freighters; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS BUSINESS JET DEMAND IS “FINALLY COMING OUT OF THE WOODS,” SHOWING IMPROVEMENT BUT NOT GREAT; 14/05/2018 – Boeing, Assembrix to Collaborate on Secure 3D printing; 15/05/2018 – The WTO said the EU had failed to remove support for the world’s largest airliner, the A380, and Europe’s newest long-haul plane, the A350, causing losses for Boeing and U.S. aerospace workers; 18/05/2018 – INDIA’S JET AIRWAYS PLANNING FOLLOW-ON BOEING 737 MAX ORDER; 16/03/2018 – Boeing: Elected David Calhoun to Role of Lead Director

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,934 shares to 26,000 shares, valued at $3.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,000 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. McAllister Kevin G sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03 million. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. Shares for $1.20 million were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. Smith Gregory D had sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83M on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 26,557 shares valued at $10.50 million was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86M and $594.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 53,287 shares to 112,013 shares, valued at $14.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 331,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 751,791 shares, and cut its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RNR).

