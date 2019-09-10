Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Has Lifted Position; American Assets Investment Management Has Raised Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Position by $1.23 Million as Stock Rose

American Assets Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 2.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.34 million, up from 980,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.41. About 26.82 million shares traded or 39.23% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo faces $1 billion fine from loan abuses; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS FIRST-QUARTER OPERATING RESULTS WOULD BE A “REASONABLE ESTIMATE” OF BERKSHIRE’S NORMALIZED EARNINGS POWER; 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Net Charge-Offs $741M; 23/04/2018 – California Treasurer Calls for Wells Fargo CEO Removal Amid ‘Laundry List of Misdeeds’; 09/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CFPB seeking record fine against Wells Fargo, that could reach as high as $1 billion, for insurance and; 08/05/2018 – WFC STARTUP ACCELERATOR ADDS TWO EARLY STAGE COS. TO PORTFOLIO; 26/04/2018 – Autoliv Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S SHREWSBERRY SPEAKS AT DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE; 10/04/2018 – IBT: US Watchdog Seeks Record Fine Against Wells Fargo For Lending Abuses

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53M, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $4.22 during the last trading session, reaching $358.78. About 3.94 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/05/2018 – Dubai Aerospace in talks with Airbus, Boeing over order for 400 jets; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Calls WTO Decision ‘Landmark Ruling’; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS WILL TAKE STEPS TO MAKE SURE 737 LINE STAYS HEALTHY; 19/04/2018 – DJ Boeing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BA); 30/05/2018 – COMAC says China-Russia widebody jet gets engine proposals from 7 suppliers; 17/05/2018 – DUBAI AEROSPACE IN TALKS W/ AIRBUS, BOEING FOR JET ORDER: RTRS; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER’S CEO SAYS TALKS WITH BOEING ARE ONGOING; 03/05/2018 – Rolls-Royce CEO says will soon provide update on commercial marine unit review; 14/03/2018 – BOEING – WORK WILL BE PERFORMED UNDER A FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT, WHICH INCLUDES ONGOING MAINTENANCE SUPPORT; 25/04/2018 – Boeing’s 767 Finds New Life as a Freighter With $13 Billion Haul

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc owns 0.23% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,410 shares. Stellar Capital Mgmt Llc has invested 0.28% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 16,460 were accumulated by Btc Cap. Moreover, J Goldman And Commerce Ltd Partnership has 0.09% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Grace White Ny stated it has 2.78% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% or 2,048 shares. Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us reported 171,833 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has 0.43% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 132,051 shares. Burns J W Communication Ny has invested 0.81% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ameriprise Fin holds 0.4% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2.30M shares. 58,822 were reported by Associated Banc. Next Century Growth Limited Liability Corp reported 0.51% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Concorde Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 1,118 shares. Duff & Phelps Company reported 5,690 shares. Osborne Ptnrs Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 9,030 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 4,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,000 shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing suspends load test for new 777X – Seeking Alpha” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Faces Huge Costly Challenge – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated holds 62,727 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Kemnay Advisory has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Schaper Benz Wise Inv Counsel Wi holds 1.7% or 270,796 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Management Limited, a Delaware-based fund reported 12,333 shares. Bellecapital has 0.75% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 24,367 shares. Howe & Rusling holds 0.89% or 106,255 shares in its portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsr, a Virginia-based fund reported 3,797 shares. Pure Financial invested 0.06% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Oak Assocs Oh has 0.37% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 123,845 shares. Capital World accumulated 0.33% or 27.83M shares. St Germain D J Co reported 213,387 shares. Burke And Herbert Retail Bank And invested in 0.88% or 20,510 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Co has 133,526 shares. Community Trust & has invested 0.04% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Lawson Kroeker Invest Management Ne holds 0.18% or 10,385 shares in its portfolio.