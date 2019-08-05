Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $19.05 Million; Lennar (LEN) Stake Increased by Brave Warrior Advisors Llc

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.21 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $339.56. About 4.68M shares traded or 1.31% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/04/2018 – LUV, GE, BA: Breaking: NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt confirms one person died after an engine failed on a Southwest Airlines flight that was diverted to Philadelphia today. – ! $LUV $GE $BA; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices; 06/04/2018 – AAL: ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 08/05/2018 – Boeing Is Set To Soar Into The Next Quarter; 06/03/2018 – BOEING FACES U.S.-ASIA CARGO CLASH IN DESIGN OF NEW ‘797’ JET; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE – ANTICIPATES 2018 ADJ. NET INCOME WILL GROW BY MID-TWENTY-PERCENT LEVEL VS 2017; 14/03/2018 – Boeing’s decline comes after a report said President Donald Trump wishes to slap $60 billion of tariffs on Chinese goods; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BAA3 SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Conditions: SWS Certification Services, Ltd., Boeing Model 747-8 Airplanes; Installation of an; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, fell 1.6 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc bought 213,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 3.64 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $178.55M, up from 3.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $47.98. About 2.46M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Rick Beckwitt CEO; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Diane Bessette Elected Chief Financial Officer and Will Continue as Treasurer; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Focusing on Return to Pure Play Strategy; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Corporation’s First Quarter Earnings Conference Call to be Broadcast Live on the Internet; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Bruce Gross CEO of Lennar Financial Services; 09/04/2018 – Lennar Partners with Blend to Introduce Eagle Digital Mortgage Platform; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Announces Opening of Interactive Amazon Experience Centers Within Select Lennar Model Homes; 20/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.09% STAKE IN LENNAR CORPORATION; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Backlog $7.7B, Up 118%; 12/04/2018 – Lennar CEO to become executive chairman

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) has 0.01% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 324 shares. First Manhattan invested 0.31% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Florida-based Raymond James Assoc has invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Gamco Investors Et Al holds 8,750 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors has 0.86% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Regions Fincl Corporation invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Hilton Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,221 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 12,528 shares. 4,725 were accumulated by Brown Advisory. Farmers And Merchants Investments reported 132 shares. Hightower Advisors Llc reported 23,806 shares. Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.03% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Amica Retiree Med Trust has 1,103 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Mngmt, Washington-based fund reported 1.67 million shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 1,325 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $40.68 million activity. $3.49M worth of stock was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. $5.03 million worth of stock was sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN had sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50 million. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83 million. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99 billion and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 100,000 shares to 3.00M shares, valued at $191.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 750,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

