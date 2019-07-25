Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has Decreased Position as Stock Declined; Toll Brothers (TOL) Market Value Rose While Davis R M Has Cut Holding

Davis R M Inc decreased its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) by 8.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc sold 18,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 198,529 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.19M, down from 216,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Toll Brothers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $35.8. About 1.03M shares traded. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has declined 9.68% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.11% the S&P500. Some Historical TOL News: 14/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Toll Brothers’ IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 11/05/2018 – THE TRUE LIFE COMPANIES SELLS 3.6-ACRE PARCEL FOR 89 CONDOMINIUMS TO HOME BUILDER TOLL BROTHERS IN MILPITAS, CA; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q Net $118M; 13/03/2018 – Toll Brothers: Wendell E. Pritchett Elected to Bd of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Cushing Village Partner Granted Limited Injunction Against Toll Brothers in Lawsuit; 08/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) Investors; 13/03/2018 – Wendell E. Pritchett Elected to Toll Brothers’ Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – STARR CAPITAL GETS LIMITED INJUNCTION VS TOLL BROTHERS IN SUIT; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers Profit Falls on Higher Charges, Smaller Margin; 23/05/2018 – Cushing Village Partner Granted Limited lnjunction Against Toll Brothers in Lawsuit

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.21M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $14.68 during the last trading session, reaching $346.75. About 8.07 million shares traded or 81.73% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 180-DAY PERIOD U.S. WILL REIMPOSE SANCTIONS ON PETROLEUM-RELATED TRANSACTIONS; 08/05/2018 – Brazil defense minister ‘certain’ of Boeing-Embraer tie-up; 14/03/2018 – Boeing dropped more than 2 percent, contributing the most to the Dow’s decline; 08/05/2018 – Boeing, Lufthansa Group Complete Order for Four 777 Airplanes; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Jet weight puzzle to determine China tariff impact on Boeing; 10/05/2018 – Boeing’s top executive in the Middle East said the company’s conservative strategy will protect it from any loss of business with Iran; 09/03/2018 – Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions: CEO; 02/04/2018 – Labor unions urge Brazil to block Boeing-Embraer tie-up; 12/04/2018 – LMI Aerospace Receives 2017 Boeing Excellence In Advocacy Award; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES $35B TOTAL DEALS IN PIPELINE AWAITING EX-IM CREDIT

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. The insider Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of stock. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of stock or 8,500 shares. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M. 26,557 shares valued at $10.50 million were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99B and $2.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 400,000 shares to 4.60 million shares, valued at $183.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 750,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.88 EPS, down 30.16% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.26 per share. TOL’s profit will be $126.62M for 10.17 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Toll Brothers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.15% EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $441,920 activity.

