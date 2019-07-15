Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Sigma Investment Counselors Trimmed Its Position by $379,095 as Stock Declined; As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Trb Advisors LP Lifted Position

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 995 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,767 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40 million, down from 17,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $361.77. About 3.52 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/05/2018 – Boeing Found Harmed by Airbus Aid, Exposing EU to U.S. Sanctions; 23/05/2018 – Etihad Airways to Optimize Operations with Crew Management Solutions; 25/04/2018 – BOEING ASSESSING `UPWARD MARKET PRESSURE’ ON 737 OUTPUT; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United States to lower foreign arms sales surcharge – DSCA director; 21/03/2018 – Boeing: Added Capacity of MAX 9 Will Launch New Intl Routes; 17/05/2018 – BOEING OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 13/04/2018 – IF RUSSIAN LEGISLATION ADOPTED RUSSIA WILL STOP EXPORTING TITANIUM TO BOEING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN SENATOR; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N AND GENERAL ATOMICS COULD SEE DRONE SALES INCREASE AFTER NEW EXPORT POLICY…; 30/04/2018 – Boeing hungry for more deals to boost high-margin services unit; 15/05/2018 – FRENCH GOVERNMENT SAYS WILL RESPECT INTERNATIONAL COMMITMENTS BY ADOPTING NEW MEASURES TO COMPLY WITH WTO RULING ON AIRBUS

Trb Advisors Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 512% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trb Advisors Lp bought 256,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 306,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.13 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trb Advisors Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $942.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $204.92. About 10.95 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/05/2018 – Apple $1.8 Billion Tax Arrears Payment Eases Pressure on Ireland; 14/05/2018 – Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics maker and supplier to Apple, posted a 14.5 percent fall in first-quarter net profit; 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS PLANNING TO MOVE FROM INTEL CHIPS TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS – CNBC, CITING REPORT; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT’S HARD TO FIND ACQUISITIONS THAT WOULD BE ACCRETIVE TO APPLE; 23/04/2018 – EU: Data Access Would Allow Apple to Directly Target Competitors’ Customers; 29/05/2018 – IBT: 2019 iPhone Rumor: Apple Decides To Use OLED Display In All Models; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: CHESTNUT HILL SOUND INC. v. APPLE, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1808 – 2018-03-13; 10/05/2018 – SPROTT’S WHITNEY GEORGE SAYS APPLE WORTH AT LEAST $200/SHR:CNBC; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer highlights large share repurchase programs at Apple, Boeing and others; 27/04/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Apple’s working on a powerful, wireless headset for both AR, VR

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 49.97 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chemung Canal holds 0.81% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 8,952 shares. Cap Investment Counsel has 0.29% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,060 shares. Oakworth reported 0.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Garrison Bradford And has 0.36% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd stated it has 10,063 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.58% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Smith Salley & Associates invested in 0.96% or 15,697 shares. Whittier Trust Commerce Of Nevada Inc invested in 57,449 shares or 1.62% of the stock. Birch Hill Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 4,537 shares. Hudock Cap Group Ltd Liability accumulated 2,465 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Diligent Investors Ltd Com owns 3,259 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na owns 1.22% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 704,696 shares. Cim Investment Mangement invested in 0.42% or 2,873 shares. Cap Finance Advisers Limited Company holds 182,424 shares. Minneapolis Portfolio Ltd Co owns 33,810 shares.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $718.41M and $815.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 4,564 shares to 218,444 shares, valued at $24.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 106,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 359,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. The insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million. $873,712 worth of stock was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 2,916 shares valued at $1.20M was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. On Friday, February 8 Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 19,500 shares. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million worth of stock.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The Boeing 737 MAX Lives: Boeing Rings Up a Big Day 2 at the Paris Air Show – The Motley Fool” on June 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Large-Cap Stocks in Trouble – Investorplace.com” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Portfolio Performs As Expected – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Flyadeal ditches 737 Max for A320 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street treads water as Citi results pressure bank shares – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory invested in 0.33% or 1.01M shares. Srb Corp reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Blb&B Advsr Limited Co reported 80,573 shares. Moreover, Cleararc has 3.87% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 108,718 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt invested 1.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Merchants accumulated 2.2% or 71,705 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com Tn invested in 0.2% or 7,505 shares. Forbes J M Llp holds 1.97% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 48,534 shares. Ensemble Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.35% or 12,645 shares. Moreover, Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Corp has 2.24% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 11.88 million shares. Griffin Asset has 93,007 shares for 2.5% of their portfolio. Cumberland Ptnrs Limited holds 1.28% or 66,792 shares in its portfolio. Woodmont Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 40,842 shares or 2.02% of the stock. Macroview Invest Mngmt Limited Company holds 751 shares. 91,163 are owned by Kanawha Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp.