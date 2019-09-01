Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Sigma Investment Counselors Trimmed Its Position by $379,095 as Market Valuation Declined; Hsbc Holdings Plc Has Upped Its Hillenbrand (HI) Position by $3.15 Million as Valuation Declined

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (HI) by 100.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc bought 76,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.79% . The institutional investor held 153,579 shares of the miscellaneous manufacturing industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38 million, up from 76,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Hillenbrand Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.68B market cap company. It closed at $27.44 lastly. It is up 31.03% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HI News: 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.34 TO $2.44, EST. $2.37; 14/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Board Elects Daniel C. Hillenbrand Independent Director; 23/03/2018 – Hillenbrand Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND 2Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND CAN REQUEST LENDERS ISSUE MAX. EU150M IN GUARANTEES

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 995 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 16,767 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40M, down from 17,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 3.15M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – BA: #ULTIMANOTICIA Plane Destination Havana-Holguin exploded on the highway in Boyeros – ! $BA; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE: JAPAN’S NEW ADVANCED FIGHTER MAY BE BASED ON EXISTING FOREIGN DESIGN; 25/04/2018 – Boeing rose 4.4 percent after reporting earnings that easily beat expectations; 16/04/2018 – Boeing Business Jets Celebrates Flyaway of First BBJ MAX Airplane; 05/05/2018 – Atlas 5 rocket launches, sending NASA’s robot to Mars; 15/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Fortem Technologies, Creator of Radar Systems for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles; 08/03/2018 – Veterans Trading Company, LLC Recognized by The Boeing Company for Superior Supplier Performance March 8, 2018; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Dubai Aerospace in talks to place huge order for 400 jets; 12/04/2018 – Norway’s Wideroe says may increase Embraer jet order; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $54.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:WDC) by 12,500 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 43,409 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 294,770 shares, and cut its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold HI shares while 63 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 47.95 million shares or 0.06% less from 47.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley Natl Advisers reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Channing Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1.94% or 1.01 million shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% or 75,625 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 19,724 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Advisory Limited Liability Corporation owns 500 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 21,072 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Signaturefd stated it has 57 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hsbc Pcl owns 153,579 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 48,127 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fort Limited Partnership owns 44,928 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 19,679 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability invested in 0.2% or 125,370 shares. Huntington Bankshares accumulated 4,000 shares. Foundry Prtn Ltd Liability holds 185,535 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.35B for 37.77 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $718.41M and $815.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 8,639 shares to 540,001 shares, valued at $22.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 99,004 shares in the quarter, for a total of 345,940 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP).