Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Sigma Investment Counselors Has Trimmed Position by $379,095; As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Shares Rose, Shareholder Taurus Asset Management Decreased Position by $406,300

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 995 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 16,767 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40M, down from 17,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.66B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $7.02 during the last trading session, reaching $336.35. About 3.59M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – BOEING – GOL LINHAS AEREAS S.A. WILL TAKE DELIVERY OF ITS FIRST NEW 737 MAX 8 STARTING THIS YEAR; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR PARTS DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH GE AVIATION TO SUPPORT T700 ENGINE; 14/05/2018 – BOEING – MOA WILL ENABLE CO TO USE ASSEMBRIX SOFTWARE TO MANAGE & PROTECT IP SHARED WITH VENDORS DURING DESIGN AND MANUFACTURING; 10/04/2018 – Boeing Reports First-Quarter Deliveries; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine breaks apart on Southwest flight; 17/05/2018 – Dubai Aerospace in talks with Airbus, Boeing over order for 400 jets; 28/03/2018 – BOEING VP SAID COMPANY DETECTED LIMITED INTRUSION OF MALWARE THAT “AFFECTED A SMALL NUMBER OF SYSTEMS”; 05/04/2018 – Feinseth Says There Will Be Little Impact on Boeing From Tariffs (Video); 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: Hope to Open China Jet-Finishing Center This Year; 14/03/2018 – Boeing has announced China will buy about $1 trillion of aircraft over the next 20 years

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc sold 5,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 191,355 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.12 million, down from 197,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $71.71. About 2.54M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Hldrs Reject ‘Mini-Tender’ Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11 RUPEES PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – Colgate Continues to Recommend Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer by Baker Mills LLC Following Increase in Number of; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advsr Limited Com holds 0.44% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 19,114 shares. Edgemoor Advisors Incorporated invested in 2.62% or 52,206 shares. Moreover, First Interstate Commercial Bank has 0.16% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ing Groep Nv holds 2.3% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 278,329 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Lc holds 0.62% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 41,905 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 0.24% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,410 shares. Mckinley Cap Management Ltd Liability Com Delaware accumulated 4,295 shares. Franklin Resources Inc holds 0.44% or 2.15 million shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.25% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Smith Moore Com has 8,814 shares. Cornerstone Advsr has 0.39% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 136,285 shares. The New York-based Mackay Shields Lc has invested 0.63% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mairs & Pwr holds 4,180 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sta Wealth Limited Liability Co holds 781 shares. Stephens Inc Ar accumulated 37,865 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $9.92 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 11. $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Boeing 737 MAX Cancellation Myth – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) – Analysts Speak Up On GE’s Solid Quarter – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “This Aerospace ETF Could Fly This Week – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $718.41 million and $815.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 124,604 shares to 375,840 shares, valued at $9.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr (SJNK) by 32,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 959,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.35B for 34.89 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50M and $715.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 13,025 shares to 235,270 shares, valued at $23.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 23,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,810 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Do JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley Agree On Colgate-Palmolive’s Target Price? – Forbes” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analyst Breaks Down Colgate’s Largest Acquisition Since 1995 – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Colgate-Palmolive: Buying Some Skin Care Growth – Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $614.92M for 25.61 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustco Fincl Bank Corp N Y accumulated 1.41% or 18,326 shares. Rockland Trust holds 1.07% or 146,910 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0.03% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Timber Creek Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 472 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company has 152,421 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Schaper Benz Wise Investment Counsel Wi, Wisconsin-based fund reported 3,600 shares. Beach Investment Counsel Inc Pa stated it has 0.36% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Alpha Windward Ltd invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Prospector Partners Limited Liability owns 177,750 shares. Rothschild Inv Il holds 0.03% or 3,986 shares. Sigma Planning Corp accumulated 0.03% or 7,672 shares. Strs Ohio owns 415,958 shares. Cim Mangement has 0.37% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). National Bank & Trust Of Stockton stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).