Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Sigma Investment Counselors Has Decreased Position as Market Value Declined; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Upped Holding

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 42.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel bought 6,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 20,743 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, up from 14,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.3. About 12.65M shares traded or 17.13% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 09/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unit Sells Italy Refinery, Fuel Terminals to Algeria; 01/05/2018 – Exxon Defends Guyana Deal as Oil Giant Pushes for Quick Output; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO MAKE FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON GOLDEN PASS EXPANSION WITH EXXONMOBIL BY YEAR END; 16/05/2018 – ISS Advises Exxon Shareholders to Vote Against Executive Pay; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: INVESTMENT PLANS TO 2025 WILL UNDERPIN GROWING DIVIDEND; 05/04/2018 – Exxon at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 17/04/2018 – Colorado Exxon Suit Shows Climate Concerns Not Unique to Coasts; 30/04/2018 – Former Exxon executive calls on oil industry to clean up its climate act; 29/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts large CDU for 2 wks of repairs; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 995 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 16,767 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40 million, down from 17,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.87 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER COMMERCIAL CEO DECLINES COMMENT ON REPORTS EMBRAER CLOSE TO SELLING CONTROL OF COMMERCIAL JET ARM TO BOEING BA.N; 13/03/2018 – EMBRAER DROPS AS BRAZIL SEES TARIFFS HURTING BOEING DEAL; 25/04/2018 – BOEING BOOKED FINAL C-17 CARGO JET SALE TO INDIA IN 1Q; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS TO REACH MID-MARKET JET DECISION OVER THE NEXT YEAR, MUST HAVE DISCIPLINED BUSINESS CASE; 25/04/2018 – REG-Boeing Co: 1st Quarter Results; 09/05/2018 – Boeing’s $20bn Iran contracts frozen by sanctions; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS SOMEONE FOUND PART FROM SOUTHWEST AIRCRAFT 70 MILES (113 KM) NORTH OF PHILADELPHIA AIRPORT; 25/04/2018 – BOEING EXTENDED 737 ACCOUNTING BLOCK BY 200 UNITS IN 1Q; 10/04/2018 – QATAR AIRWAYS SAYS SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT WITH BOEING BA.N FOR FIVE 777 FREIGHTERS, VALUED AT $1.7 BILLION AT LIST PRICES – STATEMENT; 25/03/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: American Airlines nears Boeing 787 Dreamliner order after Airbus A330neo talks end

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri reported 302,114 shares or 2.67% of all its holdings. Nbt Bankshares N A Ny owns 177,584 shares. First Natl Bank invested in 1.1% or 88,541 shares. Mcdaniel Terry And Com reported 45,708 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Hills Financial Bank & Tru holds 55,890 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Invests Lp reported 663,564 shares stake. Barbara Oil invested in 45,000 shares. Fosun Intl Limited accumulated 0.07% or 14,550 shares. Merian Investors (Uk) Limited reported 0.26% stake. Gfs Ltd Llc accumulated 46,285 shares or 1.11% of the stock. Moreover, Harbour Inv Limited Liability Company has 1.53% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ubs Asset Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 14.13 million shares. Highland Capital Management Lc stated it has 282,495 shares. Bell State Bank stated it has 0.93% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $718.41M and $815.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 8,639 shares to 540,001 shares, valued at $22.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 106,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 359,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.28 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.