Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Shoker Investment Counsel Trimmed Position; Atlanta Capital Management Co Stake in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Has Cut by $15.87 Million

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 21.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 323,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.69 million, down from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $55.1. About 2.19 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 30/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS FINAL CASH TENDER OFFER-CONSENT SOLICITATION; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mondelez $Benchmark; 2Y, 5Y, 10Y, 30Y; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $241M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2040 TENDERED; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines; 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 24.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,189 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98M, down from 6,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $352.34. About 3.78 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: Boeing Announces Order for 50 737s; Airbus Shuts Down Revamp of A320; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Vice President of Commercial Marketing to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March; 29/05/2018 – MEDIA-Rolls-Royce triples capacity to fix Trent 1000 engines- FT; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: EXTREMELY IMPORTANT TO GET EX-IM BANK OPERATING AGAIN; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Airbus Boost Jet Backlogs; 10/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS LION AIR’S 737 MAX 10 ORDER WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED IN ITS ORDER BOOK; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS 40 PCT OF ORDERS FOR 737 MAX 10 ARE INCREMENTAL, 25 PCT CONVERTED FROM MAX 9 ORDERS, 35 PCT CONVERTED FROM MAX 8; 04/04/2018 – BOEING – EXPANDING COMMERCIAL SERVICES CAPABILITY IN LATIN AMERICA WITH NEW CUSTOMER ORDERS FROM GOL AIRLINES & AEROMEXICO; 08/05/2018 – Boeing says will consult with U.S. on ‘next steps’ after Iran announcement; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CO BA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $97.36 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $20.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qiagen Nv by 14,451 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $47.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 3,098 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,621 shares, and has risen its stake in Bio Rad Labs Inc (NYSE:BIO).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.90 million activity. 10,945 shares were sold by Gruber Vinzenz P., worth $501,938 on Friday, February 1.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $821.05M for 24.17 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. Smith Gregory D had sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83M. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. CAPOZZI HEIDI B also sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13. On Monday, February 4 KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 26,557 shares.

