Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Shoker Investment Counsel Lowered Stake by $633,222 as Share Value Declined; Kimberly Clark Corp. (KMB) Holder Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Cut Its Stake

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp. (KMB) by 73.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 85,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,209 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87 million, down from 116,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $137.42. About 886,173 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK INVESTING EST. $100M IN ALABAMA FACILITY; 12/04/2018 – Made in Alabama: BREAKING: Kimberly-Clark announces $100M investment in #MobileAL mill to expand capacity; 24/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – APPROVED $30 MLN FOR EXPANSION AND IMPROVEMENTS TO ITS NONWOVENS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN HENDERSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Includes $82 Million Net Charge From Tax Bill; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q NET INCOME MXN1.21B, EST. MXN1.13B; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Kimberly-Clark to $19.4M From $350M; 20/04/2018 – Kimberley-Clark looks to begin arbitration against Venezuela; 14/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO: COFECE CONDUCTING REVIEW OF SOME MKTS

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 24.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,189 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98M, down from 6,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $6.7 during the last trading session, reaching $359. About 4.88M shares traded or 7.43% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – CPA, AAL, BA: @StevenCejas Cubana doesn’t operate 737s – so it’s another airline or the wrong type of plane. – ! $CPA $AAL $BA; 30/04/2018 – BOEING IS SUPPORTING NTSB PROBE INTO SOUTHWEST FLIGHT 1380; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains; 09/05/2018 – Boeing C.E.O. Downplays Loss of $20 Billion Contract With Iran; 30/04/2018 – BOEING HAS ‘SOLID’ PROCESS FOR REVIEWING DISCRIMINATION CLAIMS; 25/04/2018 – BA: U.S. military Osprey emergency landing; 16/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Boeing moves to keep 777X on track after engine snag; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS POSSIBLE BOEING DEAL MAY EXCLUDE DEFENSE BUSINESS; 14/03/2018 – Boeing has worst day in a month as China’s path to tariff revenge could begin with aerospace giant

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability owns 18,111 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated Inc has invested 0.36% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt reported 0.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cibc Bank Usa holds 12,267 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc reported 9,856 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com invested in 2,048 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Gam Ag invested in 4,753 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Penobscot Investment Mgmt Comm Incorporated reported 11,178 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Roffman Miller Assocs Pa reported 4.35% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Town & Country Bank & Trust & Tru Dba First Bankers Tru, a Kentucky-based fund reported 1,314 shares. Jacobs Ca, California-based fund reported 43,590 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Limited Liability New York owns 0.09% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,410 shares. Regions Corp owns 0.2% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 45,261 shares. Community Fin Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.79% or 21,477 shares in its portfolio. Voya Inv Mngmt Lc reported 0.96% stake.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. Smith Gregory D sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83M. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN had sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50M on Monday, February 4. $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. 2,137 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million worth of stock or 12,637 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 49.59 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Stock Market News: Boeing Gets a Win; Pinterest Draws Interest – The Motley Fool” on June 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Southwest Airlines Cancels More Flights as Boeing 737 MAX Woes Continue – The Motley Fool” published on June 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing: Buying The Bottom – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Delta gains from higher fares and fuller planes, raises profit outlook for 2019 – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Friday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75B and $15.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qurate Retail Inc by 388,810 shares to 411,010 shares, valued at $6.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laredo Petroleum Holdings (NYSE:LPI) by 709,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 767,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Bank Corp. (NYSE:PNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Svcs owns 20,949 shares. Williams Jones Associates Llc holds 0.01% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) or 4,526 shares. Country Tru Bancorporation invested in 0.01% or 926 shares. Andra Ap owns 0.26% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 72,800 shares. Cordasco Financial Ntwk holds 0.03% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) or 235 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.13% or 793,110 shares. Roffman Miller Associate Pa reported 64,798 shares. 4,700 are owned by Juncture Wealth Strategies Limited Co. Rowland Investment Counsel Adv, Georgia-based fund reported 26,155 shares. Ashfield Prns Ltd Liability reported 0.21% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Weiss Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Bp Public Limited Company has invested 0.2% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability (Trc) accumulated 5,387 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd invested 0.18% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Foster Motley holds 12,897 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $704,703 activity.