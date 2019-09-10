Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Senator Investment Group LP Trimmed Position as Stock Price Declined; Coe Capital Management Upped Its Target (TGT) Position by $1.00 Million

Coe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 152.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc bought 12,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 20,806 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, up from 8,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $108.83. About 3.55 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/03/2018 – TARGET, KROGER ARE SAID IN POSSIBLE MERGER TALKS: FAST COMPANY; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Target Corporation at ‘A-‘; Outlook Revised to Stable; 15/05/2018 – Target Restock Expands Nationwide With Reduced Delivery Cost — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Cramer: Amazon, Walmart and Target sealed the fate of the toiling Toys R Us; 03/04/2018 – Target Adding Three Small-format Stores In NYC — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – TARGET 2-DAY OFFER IS FOR ORDERS OVER $35 OR MADE WITH RED CARD; 23/05/2018 – TARGET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.30 TO $1.50, EST. $1.35; 15/03/2018 – Cramer argues that the powers of Amazon, Walmart and Target coalesced to push Toys R Us into bankruptcy; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Comparable Average Transaction Amount Fell 0.6%; 23/04/2018 – TARGET BOOSTING NUMBER OF ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING SITES

Senator Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 550,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.78M, down from 575,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $10.71 during the last trading session, reaching $369.49. About 4.41M shares traded or 0.33% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENCOURAGED BY DIALOGUE BETWEEN US AND CHINA ON TRADE; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Will Provide Spare Parts to U.S. Navy and Marine Corps Depots for F/A-18 Maintenance; 23/03/2018 – CANADA SAYS BOEING DECISION NOT TO APPEAL ITC RULING ON BOMBARDIER CASE IS “A POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT IN THE LONG-STANDING RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN CANADA AND BOEING”; 23/03/2018 – Boeing: All Nippon Airways Placed New Order for Two 777 Freighters Valued at $678M; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine explodes on Southwest flight; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Missile Defense Agency budget boosted to $11.5 bln; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corp Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed: Boeing Could Finally Find Role In F-35 Program; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Adj EPS $3.64; 04/04/2018 – BOEING – EXPANDING COMMERCIAL SERVICES CAPABILITY IN LATIN AMERICA WITH NEW CUSTOMER ORDERS FROM GOL AIRLINES & AEROMEXICO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90 billion and $4.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altice Usa Inc by 670,000 shares to 4.00M shares, valued at $85.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 173,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 373,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Aptiv Plc.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 39.64 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.