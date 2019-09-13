Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Schnieders Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position as Shares Declined; Bourgeon Capital Management Upped Cvs Health (CVS) Stake

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 52.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc bought 39,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 115,154 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.28M, up from 75,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $63.81. About 1.59M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Schnieders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc sold 1,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,998 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.18 million, down from 7,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.12 during the last trading session, reaching $379.75. About 1.19 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS PLANS TO PLACE ORDER FOR 20-25 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT AT END OF 2018 OR FIRST HALF OF 2019 TO REPLACE RESIDUAL 747S; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Defense: #Boeing receives a sole-source @USAirForce contract to provide FUZE assemblies for Air Launched Cruise Missiles; 14/03/2018 – Boeing’s decline comes after a report said President Donald Trump wishes to slap $60 billion of tariffs on Chinese goods; 03/05/2018 – Aleris Announces Contract with Boeing to Supply Aluminum; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: OUTCOME ON BOEING DEAL SOON IS IMPORTANT; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CO BA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $97.36 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/04/2018 – The National UAE: Boeing hits turbulence as Rolls-Royce engine woes accelerate; 29/05/2018 – MEDIA-Rolls-Royce triples capacity to fix Trent 1000 engines- FT; 15/05/2018 – WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION APPEALS RULING SAYS EUROPEAN UNION FAILED TO REMOVE ALL AIRBUS SUBSIDIES; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 40 ENGINEERS WORKING ON BOEING `797′ CONCEPTS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Schnieders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $380.34M and $255.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,279 shares to 56,983 shares, valued at $6.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 17,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,571 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.75 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

