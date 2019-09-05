Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Schnieders Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $305,562; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Jolley Asset Management Has Decreased Holding

Jolley Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc sold 6,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 99,797 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, down from 105,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.41B market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $48.69. About 3.95 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing

Schnieders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc sold 802 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 7,103 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, down from 7,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $7.47 during the last trading session, reaching $364. About 949,884 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A; 11/05/2018 – AIRBUS SAYS HAS NO IMMEDIATE COMMENT ON IRAN OFFICIAL’S REMARKS; 10/04/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities jump as China signals openness; 17/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING TECHNICAL TEAM PROVIDING ASSISTANCE AT REQUEST AND UNDER DIRECTION OF U.S. NTSB AS THE AGENCY CONDUCTS ITS INVESTIGATION; 23/03/2018 – BOEING EXPECTED TO WIN ORDER FOR 787 FROM AMERICAN AIRLINES, BEATING AIRBUS A330NEO; 08/05/2018 – Iran sanctions to snap back after 90- and 180-day wind down periods -U.S. Treasury; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Anticipated Annual Cost Savings of About $70 Million by 2021; 02/04/2018 – Mobile Press-Reg: Proposed Mobile plant puts Alabama at heart of Boeing-Airbus rivalry; 25/04/2018 – Boeing already makes billions selling airplanes – now it expects to make billions more fixing them; 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS IT DETECTED A LIMITED INTRUSION OF MALWARE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T reported 1.2% stake. Bank Of Stockton reported 4,986 shares. National Pension Service, a Korea-based fund reported 4.64 million shares. Moreover, Stevens Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.92% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). S&Co reported 211,992 shares. Bluestein R H And Comm owns 1.54% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 523,211 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bancorporation Wealth Management stated it has 0.47% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stellar Mgmt Lc holds 32,422 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt stated it has 140,109 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 2,509 shares. First Natl Tru invested 0.97% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Washington Trust holds 224,916 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Central Natl Bank And stated it has 0.17% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pinnacle Fincl Prtnrs Incorporated has 0.35% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 81,139 shares. Nomura Asset Ltd reported 2.75 million shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.17B for 16.45 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning Corp owns 29,629 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Parametric Assocs Ltd holds 0.49% or 1.50 million shares in its portfolio. Rampart Investment Management owns 0.57% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 13,088 shares. Maryland Cap Management invested in 0.36% or 7,720 shares. Moreover, Copeland Mgmt Lc has 0.3% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 11,251 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd has invested 1.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Counsel stated it has 2,060 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Manchester Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.24% or 4,933 shares. 30,150 are held by Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 150,652 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance Communications holds 0.68% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 146,000 shares. Art Advsr Limited Co invested in 19,114 shares. 84,027 are owned by Castleark Limited Liability Co. M Holdg invested in 0.56% or 6,293 shares. Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.25% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).