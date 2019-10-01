Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Schnieders Capital Management Cut Its Position by $401,115 as Stock Declined; Murphy Capital Management Has Lifted Consolidated Edison (ED) Holding by $649,194

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison (ED) by 34.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 7,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 28,803 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.53M, up from 21,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $94.2. About 25,176 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500.

Schnieders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc sold 1,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,998 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.18M, down from 7,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $382.12. About 84,284 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/04/2018 – Zimbabwe government buys Boeing planes, leases them to new airline; 09/05/2018 – U.S. TO CANCEL BOEING EXPORT LICENSE FOR $20B IN JET SALES; 17/05/2018 – DUBAI AEROSPACE ENTERPRISE (DAE) IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING OVER AN ORDER FOR 400 JETS – DAE CEO; 27/04/2018 – Embraer sees strong year ahead for E-Jet sales campaigns -CEO; 11/04/2018 – BOC AVIATION – 10 AIRCRAFTS ON ORDER INCLUDE 2 AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT, 2 AIRBUS A330NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT & 6 BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT; 05/03/2018 – BOEING 737 FLIES ON AVERAGE 30 MINS/DAY MORE THAN AIRBUS A320; 26/04/2018 – One of the fan blades on the Boeing 737 broke off; 17/05/2018 – Russia moves to sell jets to Iran after Trump exit from nuclear deal sinks Boeing’s deals; 02/05/2018 – BOEING’S TOP PRIORITY IS INVESTING IN INNOVATION: CEO; 05/03/2018 – BOEING TRYING TO SELL 777 FREIGHTERS TO FILL 2019 OPENINGS

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Con Edison Announces Pricing of Common Share Offering – GlobeNewswire” on November 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Consolidated Edison Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Utility Stocks for Conservative Investors – Investorplace.com” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Finding Value In Consolidated Edison After Recent Gains – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $669.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Sp500 Trust Sr 1 (SPY) by 3,406 shares to 70,186 shares, valued at $20.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex (NYSE:FDX) by 3,168 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,520 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold ED shares while 193 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 191.23 million shares or 3.00% more from 185.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T has invested 0.01% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Everence Cap Mgmt owns 12,301 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Wellington Management Gp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 64,682 shares. Icon Advisers owns 0.2% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 24,600 shares. Wealthcare Cap Management Ltd Liability invested in 416 shares or 0% of the stock. Birinyi Assoc Incorporated invested in 4,335 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Schulhoff And Co Incorporated holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 5,431 shares. Mcmillion Cap Mngmt has invested 0% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) invested in 0.01% or 273 shares. Da Davidson & Company has invested 0.01% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Delta Asset Limited Tn reported 13,931 shares. 416,078 were reported by Carlson Capital Lp. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.37% or 75,867 shares in its portfolio. Horizon invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 41 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $108,661 activity. Shukla Saumil P bought 49 shares worth $4,334. Muccilo Robert bought $7,694 worth of stock. $2,353 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares were bought by Cawley Timothy. On Sunday, June 30 de la Bastide Lore bought $796 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 9 shares. Nadkarni Gurudatta D also bought $2,101 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Tuesday, April 30. Another trade for 27 shares valued at $2,358 was made by McAvoy John on Wednesday, July 31.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Altria Primed To Follow Pattern For Scandal Stocks – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “737 Max Will Continue to Hurt Boeing Stock – Investorplace.com” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “737 Max return up to individual countries – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “China Starts Attack On Boeing And Airbus – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing News: BA Stock Dives on Latest 737 Max Delay – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Schnieders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $380.34M and $255.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,790 shares to 112,238 shares, valued at $5.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,282 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).