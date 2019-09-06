Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Pure Financial Advisors Lowered Its Position by $767,334 as Market Value Declined; Kazazian Asset Management Trimmed Apple (AAPL) Position as Stock Price Rose

Kazazian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc sold 2,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 33,369 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34 million, down from 35,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $943.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/03/2018 – Apple’s Tax Billions Said Guarded by Bank of New York (Correct); 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says Apple could save $500 million a year making its own PC chips; 20/04/2018 – AAPL:ISSUE AFFECTS SOME 13-INCH MACBOOK PRO NON TOUCH BAR UNITS; 27/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s working on a wireless headset for both AR, VR- CNET; 29/05/2018 – Apple may be planning to use high-end technology in the screens for all of its new 2019 iPhone models, according to a report from South Korea’s Electronic Times; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook on tech’s responsibilities: Because tech has become such a large part of the economy, tech needs to increase diversity in a major way. Tech needs to create jobs because the country needs jobs; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Buffett buys more Apple; 30/03/2018 – Foxconn suffers first yearly profit drop since 2008 as iPhone slumps; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA BOOSTED BBD, AAPL, PBR, AMX, SQM IN 1Q: 13F; 07/04/2018 – HomePod has Siri inside, but will only play music from Apple Music

Pure Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 31.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,387 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, down from 6,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 2.97 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N COMMERCIAL DIVISION CEO SAYS STUDYING OPTIONS FOR FURTHER INCREASE IN PRODUCTION OF 737 JET; 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Ventures invests outside the U.S. for the first time, contributing to the most recent funding round of Australian start-up Myriota; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops 300 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 09/03/2018 – Boeing is targeting operating cashflow of $15 billion and combined research & development and capital expenditure of $5.9 billion this year; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Announces Global Distribution Agreement for GE Aviation T700 Engines; 01/05/2018 – The acquisition announcement comes a week after Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said the company’s growth in services could be complemented by strategic acquisitions; 08/03/2018 – Boeing Expands Pilot Development Program with Okay Airways; 10/05/2018 – Boeing Chairman and CEO Muilenburg to Speak at Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference May 31; 20/03/2018 – BOEING – THE ORDER INCLUDES TWO 737 MAX 8 AND THREE 737; 16/03/2018 – Boeing: Kenneth Duberstein to Be Nominated for Re-Election as Director

Pure Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $530.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI) by 12,122 shares to 18,861 shares, valued at $683,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (RSCO) by 16,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 234,948 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GNR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0.25% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 2,578 were reported by Modera Wealth Llc. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated invested in 1.22% or 8,715 shares. Proshare Advisors Llc reported 0.57% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Baxter Bros, a Connecticut-based fund reported 42,553 shares. Bokf Na reported 61,439 shares stake. 18,779 were accumulated by Company Of Vermont. Whalerock Point Ptnrs Ltd has 7,210 shares for 1.8% of their portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability has 4,700 shares. Fragasso Group Incorporated owns 2,360 shares. North Point Port Managers Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 553 shares. Signature Est & Inv Ltd Liability Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Gulf International Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited reported 45,719 shares. Biondo Investment Limited reported 12,295 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Roanoke Asset Mgmt Corporation Ny holds 27,236 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32B for 38.95 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.52B for 18.84 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Kazazian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $71.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 7,202 shares to 12,702 shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.