Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Pure Financial Advisors Has Cut Its Holding; Constellation Brands (STZ) Position Maintained by Bluespruce Investments Lp

Bluespruce Investments Lp increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 25.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp bought 231,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $197.30 million, up from 894,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $204.89. About 329,847 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 08/03/2018 – OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q EPS $4.64; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: MODELO ESPECIAL NOW NO.1 BEER IN CALIFORNIA; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES 2019 EPS ON COMPARABLE BASIS $9.40 – $9.70; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 15 PCT TO C$980; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Class A Dividend to 74c, Class B Div to 67c; 16/05/2018 – FCC TO CONSIDER LETTING AUDACY DEPLOY SATELLITE CONSTELLATION; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Has Filed a Series of Motions With the Court That Would Allow It to Operate Its Business as Usual; 06/03/2018 Wasabi and Cloud Constellation Corporation to Deliver a New Generation of Space-Based Cloud Data Storage and Security Services; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Wine/Spirits Sales Up 2%-4%

Pure Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 31.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,387 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, down from 6,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $345.31. About 2.91 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – Airbus says needs time to study U.S. decision on Iran; 24/04/2018 – Boeing’s Aurora: Reaches Agreement With Darpa to Transition X-Plane Program Technology to Commercial Applications; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES; 25/04/2018 – Triumph Composite Work for Boeing 787 Dreamliner Extended in Long-Term Contract; 05/05/2018 – Atlas 5 rocket launches, sending NASA’s robot to Mars; 14/03/2018 – Boeing May Become a Target in a Trade War Over Trump’s Tariffs; 09/05/2018 – BOEING HAD NOT COMMITED PRODUCTION SLOTS FOR IRANIAN JETS: CEO; 19/05/2018 – Cuba in mourning after worst plane crash in nearly 30 years; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Calls WTO Decision ‘Landmark Ruling’; 10/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Malaysia Airlines launches widebody tender process, could oust Boeing 787 deal

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $140,171 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Bancorporation Of Hutchinson invested in 3,371 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough & holds 4,178 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Triangle Secs Wealth stated it has 0.23% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1,366 shares or 0% of the stock. Creative Planning owns 21,317 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Virginia Retirement System Et Al invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). First Hawaiian Natl Bank stated it has 2,257 shares. Nelson Roberts Advisors Limited Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 637 shares or 0% of the stock. Calamos Wealth Management owns 6,144 shares. Lmr Prns Llp holds 3,056 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Stifel has 0.13% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 263,510 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk has invested 0.14% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Bluespruce Investments Lp, which manages about $352.80M and $2.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 356,484 shares to 1.58M shares, valued at $126.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc. by 487,321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.93M shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $530.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI) by 12,122 shares to 18,861 shares, valued at $683,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity by 33,854 shares in the quarter, for a total of 572,094 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Limited Co has 0.86% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 337,889 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has 17,796 shares. Rothschild Corporation Il accumulated 1.76% or 39,453 shares. Bowen Hanes Inc holds 105,112 shares. Department Mb Financial Bank N A holds 0.29% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 6,103 shares. Charter Trust Co has 0.49% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 10,651 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 529,185 shares. Brookstone Capital holds 0.07% or 2,715 shares in its portfolio. 5,342 were reported by Martin And Tn. Regions Financial owns 45,261 shares. Eaton Vance Management accumulated 1.22M shares. Moreover, Pinebridge Investments LP has 1.09% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 140,774 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer & Inc has 0.66% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 65,044 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 4,605 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Permanens LP holds 50 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. $1.20 million worth of stock was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million worth of stock or 19,500 shares. $5.03 million worth of stock was sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. Shares for $10.50 million were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. Another trade for 8,500 shares valued at $3.49M was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL.