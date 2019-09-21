Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Private Asset Management Raised Holding by $2.96 Million; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Holder Stillwater Investment Management Has Decreased Its Position

Private Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 369.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc bought 8,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 10,321 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.76M, up from 2,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 5.89M shares traded or 31.13% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/04/2018 – U.S. FAA orders engine inspections after Southwest explosion; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine explodes midair on Southwest flight; 16/03/2018 – Boeing 737 Max 7 narrowbody jetliner makes maiden flight; 11/05/2018 – SENIOR OFFICIAL FAKHRIYEH-KASHAN SAYS NO DOWN PAYMENT HAS BEEN MADE TO AIRBUS, BOEING FOR FUTURE DELIVERIES – FARS; 04/04/2018 – BOEING: POTENTIAL TARIFFS ARE STILL PROPOSALS, NOT IMPLEMENTED; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS FINALIZE ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTER; 08/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions – CEO; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: UK, ITALY EXPORT BANKS HELPED FINANCE BOEING JETS; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Defense, Space & Security Revenue $5.76 Billio

Stillwater Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 8.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Investment Management Llc sold 334 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.24 million, down from 4,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $889.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.32M shares traded or 31.89% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 12/03/2018 – Curbed Chicago: Activity at The 78: New geodesic dome sparks Amazon HQ2 rumors; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: Remains of 81 ancient villages discovered in Amazon rainforest; 10/04/2018 – Google has launched the Google Home and Google Home Mini in India, following Amazon into the market. via @cnbctech; 23/04/2018 – The Amazon founder and CEO left his job at a New York-based hedge fund in 1994 and set out to sell books online; 02/05/2018 – AMAZON TO OPEN SECOND DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN AUSTRALIA; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – ENTERED AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXTEND TERM OF AGREEMENT TO APRIL 27, 2021; 18/04/2018 – Roskomnadzor’s head Alexander Zharov said it had blocked 18 sub-networks and a significant number of IP-addresses belonging to Google and Amazon; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Expands Grocery Delivery from Whole Foods Market to Denver, Sacramento and San Diego; 24/05/2018 – Crowdstrike’s CEO George Kurtz said there is a very real possibility that a company such as Amazon or Google could ultimately buy its cloud-delivered endpoint security capability,

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $587.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR) by 20,050 shares to 24,135 shares, valued at $813,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,680 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New England Research Incorporated holds 3,755 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al stated it has 0.17% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Compton Mgmt Ri has invested 1.1% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 250 are owned by Hillsdale Invest Mngmt. Interocean Cap has invested 1.25% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 34,060 are held by Bb&T Corp. Illinois-based Barbara Oil has invested 4.69% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). King Wealth reported 1.99% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Minneapolis Portfolio Management Limited reported 4.2% stake. Farmers State Bank holds 0.04% or 233 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd accumulated 224,025 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Texas Yale Capital holds 26,548 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct accumulated 9,013 shares. Oxbow Lc owns 1,211 shares. Enterprise Fin reported 7,592 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Investec Asset Mngmt holds 1.64% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 648,507 shares. Country Club Trust Na reported 1,119 shares. Security Bank Of So Dak holds 0.44% or 198 shares in its portfolio. Dock Street Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 10.54% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nuveen Asset Limited Com, Illinois-based fund reported 3.59 million shares. Arvest Bancshares Trust Division holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 462 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv has 0.28% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Covington Capital Mngmt has 2.2% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 19,541 shares. Strategic Advsrs owns 5,730 shares for 4.13% of their portfolio. Moreover, Van Eck Assocs Corporation has 0.39% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 42,771 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Lc Pa invested 0.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 177 are owned by Alesco Advisors Limited. Wesbanco Savings Bank Incorporated accumulated 22,717 shares. Ar Asset invested 0.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rmb Capital Management Lc reported 3,918 shares.

Stillwater Investment Management Llc, which manages about $267.34 million and $238.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 70,303 shares to 76,920 shares, valued at $11.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 97.51 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

