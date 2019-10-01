Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Price T Rowe Associates Lifted Its Holding by $949.08 Million; Carmignac Gestion Cut Yandex Nv (YNDX) Position by $10.37 Million; Stock Price Rose

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Yandex Nv (YNDX) by 33.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 272,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 530,789 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.17 million, down from 803,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Yandex Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.02. About 1.52M shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 29/05/2018 – Yandex Announces Expansion of Alice Intelligent Assistant Ecosystem with new Smart Speaker and Skills Platform; 26/05/2018 – YANDEX WOULD ONLY SELL SMALL STAKE IF IPO OF UBER JV HELD: RIA; 27/04/2018 – Sberbank and Yandex Complete Deal for Yandex.Market Joint Venture; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 7.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc bought 2.61M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 35.74M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.01B, up from 33.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $4.58 during the last trading session, reaching $375.89. About 1.89 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/05/2018 – WTO rules that EU failed to remove all Airbus subsidies; 10/04/2018 – The Jakarta Globe: Malaysia Airlines Launches Widebody Tender Process, Could Oust Boeing 787 Deal; 04/04/2018 – KENYA AIRWAYS – CO AND WHEELTUG PLC, AIRCRAFT E-TAXI INNOVATOR, EXECUTED SLOT AGREEMENT FOR AIRLINE’S FLEET OF BOEING 737NG AIRCRAFT; 02/05/2018 – SPR IS RUNNING ABOUT 5 BOEING 737 FRAMES BEHIND SCHEDULE; 11/04/2018 – Boeing’s venture capital arm invests both outside the U.S. and in a space company for the second time in less than a month; 30/04/2018 – BOEING IS SUPPORTING NTSB PROBE INTO SOUTHWEST FLIGHT 1380; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: U.S. TO LAUNCH 1ST DEEP-SPACE ROCKET IN 50 YRS: BOEING; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Leads Dow as Boost to Cash Outlook Eases Trade-War Alarms; 19/03/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS, REACHED “WIN-WIN AGREEMENTS” WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES & ROCKWELL COLLINS; 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $712.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netscout Sys Inc (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 215,655 shares to 99,520 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 27,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 470,118 shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 28.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $117.68 million for 24.32 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.