Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake; Huntsman (HUN) Market Valuation Declined While Fmr Has Cut Position by $392,788

Fmr Llc decreased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 0.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc sold 17,854 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The institutional investor held 2.40 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.92 million, down from 2.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.72. About 1.23 million shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 01/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN 1Q REV. $2.30B, EST. $2.16B; 01/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 81C; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN’S BOARD OKS RISE TO SHR REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION UP TO; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 07/05/2018 – Huntsman at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Huntsman Gets New 5-Year $1.2 Billion Revolver; 23/04/2018 – Huntsman Completes the Purchase of Demilec; 02/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman Group 1Q Net Profit More Than Triples; 13/03/2018 – Huntsman Buying Demilec From Affiliate of Sun Capital Partners, Inc

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 3,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 49,754 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.98M, down from 52,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $356.49. About 2.47 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO: AIRBUS SUBJECT TO SAME US EXPORT LICENSES; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough trade stance as U.S. officials push negotiations; 18/04/2018 – Korean Air to inspect engines of Boeing 737 fleet by Nov – official; 30/03/2018 – SAUDI ARABIAN MILITARY INDUSTRIES, BOEING FORM JV PARTNERSHIP; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS DOES NOT SEE ANY CHANCE OF BRINGING BACK 767 PASSSENGER PLANE; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS MARKET OUTLOOK PROVIDES SOLID FOUNDATION FOR PLANNED PRODUCTION RATES – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEEING GROWING MILITARY, FREIGHT DEMAND FOR 767; 25/04/2018 – Dow futures erase earlier losses after blowout earnings from Boeing; 10/05/2018 – SPACEX POSTPONES FLORIDA LAUNCH OF FIRST COMMERCIAL FLIGHT OF UPDATED FALCON 9 ROCKET FOR AT LEAST 24 HOURS, DUE TO TECHNICAL GLITCH -LIVE WEBCAST; 15/05/2018 – WTO rules that EU failed to remove all Airbus subsidies

Fmr Llc, which manages about $834.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 346,738 shares to 6.94 million shares, valued at $555.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 46,658 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.58M shares, and has risen its stake in Clipper Rlty Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold HUN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 165.57 million shares or 0.34% less from 166.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Inv Tech Inc holds 26,450 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability accumulated 76 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Incorporated, New Jersey-based fund reported 5,814 shares. Brinker Capital Inc has invested 0.04% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Maverick Capital Ltd stated it has 398,620 shares. Moreover, Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Com has 0% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Hsbc Holdings Pcl owns 144,210 shares. Moreover, Putnam Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Connor Clark Lunn Management has 200,357 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Scopus Asset Management LP reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Etrade Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Bank & Trust Of America Corp De holds 1.46 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 436,993 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Mackay Shields Ltd Company reported 218,979 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $57,643 activity.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 36.98 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Mgmt holds 1.57% or 66,395 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 424,964 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Lockheed Martin Mgmt has 21,760 shares. Amarillo Bancshares holds 0.72% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,802 shares. Matrix Asset Advisors holds 0.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 897 shares. Narwhal Cap reported 1.86% stake. Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 2,220 shares. West Oak Ltd invested in 2,149 shares or 0.51% of the stock. 3,015 were accumulated by Sawgrass Asset Lc. Noesis Cap Mangement accumulated 0% or 740 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0.13% or 1,089 shares. Maine-based Portland Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership owns 1.40 million shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.37% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fayez Sarofim And Com invested in 5,263 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $864.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc Com by 2,497 shares to 41,140 shares, valued at $7.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 7,789 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,881 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd F (NYSE:SLB).